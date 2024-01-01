Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin has a total enrollment of 49 full-time students. The reported tuition is $13,263.00 per year. The program is N/A% male and N/A% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is August 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin, 49 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin.
Eastern Illinois University Lumpkin reported an average GMAT score of 478.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
