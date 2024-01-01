Emory University Goizueta: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Emory University Goizueta program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Emory University Goizueta including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Emory University Goizueta. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Emory University Goizueta has a total enrollment of 325 full-time students. The reported tuition is $65,400.00 per year. The program is 69.5% male and 30.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Emory University Goizueta are promising. 86.5% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 94.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $127,248.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 9.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Emory University Goizueta?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 450 applicants that were accepted to Emory University Goizueta, 325 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Emory University Goizueta.
Emory University Goizueta reported an average GMAT score of 684.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.23. Additionally, 147 students had prior work experience, with an average of 70 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Emory University Goizueta
1
What is the Emory University Goizueta acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Emory University Goizueta is 49.72%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Emory University Goizueta?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Emory University Goizueta is 684.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Emory University Goizueta?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.23.
4
How can I get into Emory University Goizueta?
To increase your chances of getting into Emory University Goizueta, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.23, a GMAT score of false, and about 70 months of work experience.
