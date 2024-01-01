Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman has a total enrollment of 79 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,347.00 per year. The program is 58.2% male and 41.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is August 23.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 21 applicants that were accepted to Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman, 79 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman.
Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman reported an average GMAT score of 461.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of 148.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman
1
What is the Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman is 80.77%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman is 461.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman?
To increase your chances of getting into Fairleigh Dickinson University Silberman, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
