Georgetown University McDonough: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Georgetown University McDonough program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Georgetown University McDonough including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Georgetown University McDonough. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Georgetown University McDonough has a total enrollment of 528 full-time students. The reported tuition is $59,700.00 per year. The program is 70.8% male and 29.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Georgetown University McDonough are promising. 74.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 92.3% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $124,119.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 27.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Georgetown University McDonough?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Georgetown University McDonough?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 5 years.
Out of the 822 applicants that were accepted to Georgetown University McDonough, 528 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Georgetown University McDonough.
Georgetown University McDonough reported an average GMAT score of 694.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 158 and GRE Quantitative score of 156.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.31. Additionally, 267 students had prior work experience, with an average of 59 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Georgetown University McDonough
1
What is the Georgetown University McDonough acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Georgetown University McDonough is 60.35%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Georgetown University McDonough?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Georgetown University McDonough is 694.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Georgetown University McDonough?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.31.
4
How can I get into Georgetown University McDonough?
To increase your chances of getting into Georgetown University McDonough, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.31, a GMAT score of false, and about 59 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsGeorge Washington University MBA Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller Georgia Southern University MBA Georgia Southwestern State University MBA Georgia State University Robinson Gonzaga University MBA Governors State University MBA Grand Valley State University Seidman Harvard University MBA Henderson State University MBA