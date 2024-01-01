Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller has a total enrollment of 174 full-time students. The reported tuition is $40,752.00 per year. The program is 61.5% male and 38.5% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller are promising. 81.4% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 95.7% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $117,492.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 178 applicants that were accepted to Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller, 174 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller.
Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller reported an average GMAT score of 681.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 158 and GRE Quantitative score of 159.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.3. Additionally, 81 students had prior work experience, with an average of 58 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller
1
What is the Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller is 40.09%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller is 681.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.3.
4
How can I get into Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller?
To increase your chances of getting into Georgia Institute of Technology Scheller, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.3, a GMAT score of false, and about 58 months of work experience.
