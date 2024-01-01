Grand Valley State University Seidman: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Grand Valley State University Seidman program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Grand Valley State University Seidman including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Grand Valley State University Seidman. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Grand Valley State University Seidman has a total enrollment of 72 full-time students. The reported tuition is $42,236.00 per year. The program is 57.0% male and 42.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Grand Valley State University Seidman are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Grand Valley State University Seidman?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Grand Valley State University Seidman?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 4 years.
Out of the 66 applicants that were accepted to Grand Valley State University Seidman, 72 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Grand Valley State University Seidman.
Grand Valley State University Seidman reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Grand Valley State University Seidman
1
What is the Grand Valley State University Seidman acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Grand Valley State University Seidman is 89.19%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Grand Valley State University Seidman?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Grand Valley State University Seidman is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Grand Valley State University Seidman?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Grand Valley State University Seidman?
To increase your chances of getting into Grand Valley State University Seidman, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsHarvard University MBA Henderson State University MBA Hofstra University Zarb Howard University MBA Hult International Business School--Boston MBA Idaho State University MBA Illinois Institute of Technology Stuart Illinois State University MBA Indiana State University MBA Indiana University Kelley