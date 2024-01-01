Hofstra University Zarb: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Hofstra University Zarb program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Hofstra University Zarb including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Hofstra University Zarb. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Hofstra University Zarb has a total enrollment of 236 full-time students. The reported tuition is $32,175.00 per year. The program is 60.6% male and 39.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Hofstra University Zarb are promising. 40.5% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 75.9% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $76,270.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Hofstra University Zarb?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 3 years.
Out of the 292 applicants that were accepted to Hofstra University Zarb, 236 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Hofstra University Zarb.
Hofstra University Zarb reported an average GMAT score of 523.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 149 and GRE Quantitative score of 160.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.4. Additionally, 28 students had prior work experience, with an average of 47 months of previous work experience - 3 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Hofstra University Zarb
1
What is the Hofstra University Zarb acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Hofstra University Zarb is 90.97%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Hofstra University Zarb?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Hofstra University Zarb is 523.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Hofstra University Zarb?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.4.
4
How can I get into Hofstra University Zarb?
To increase your chances of getting into Hofstra University Zarb, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.4, a GMAT score of false, and about 47 months of work experience.
