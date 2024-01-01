Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly has a total enrollment of 176 full-time students. The reported tuition is $774.00 per year. The program is 59.7% male and 40.3% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 107 applicants that were accepted to Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly, 176 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly reported an average GMAT score of 398.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 140 and GRE Quantitative score of 147.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly
1
What is the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly is 100.0%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly is 398.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly?
To increase your chances of getting into Indiana University of Pennsylvania Eberly, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of false, and about N/A months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua