Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA has a total enrollment of 55 full-time students. The reported tuition is $22,397.00 per year. The program is 61.8% male and 38.2% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA are promising. 48.0% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 68.0% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $44,500.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 26 applicants that were accepted to Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA, 55 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA.
Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA reported an average GMAT score of 560.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.36. Additionally, 13 students had prior work experience, with an average of 84 months of previous work experience - 7 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA
What is the Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA is 72.22%.
What is the average GMAT score for Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA is 560.0.
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.36.
How can I get into Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Southern Illinois University--Carbondale MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.36, a GMAT score of false, and about 84 months of work experience.
