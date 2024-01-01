University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA has a total enrollment of 185 full-time students. The reported tuition is $24,390.00 per year. The program is 70.3% male and 29.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA are promising. 72.9% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 89.8% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $68,840.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 2 years.
Out of the 128 applicants that were accepted to University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA, 185 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA.
University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA reported an average GMAT score of 599.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 154 and GRE Quantitative score of 152.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.39. Additionally, 35 students had prior work experience, with an average of 13 months of previous work experience - 1 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA
1
What is the University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA is 66.32%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA is 599.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.39.
4
How can I get into University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into University at Buffalo--SUNY MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.39, a GMAT score of false, and about 13 months of work experience.
