University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler has a total enrollment of 46 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,598.00 per year. The program is 69.6% male and 30.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is Rolling.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 27 applicants that were accepted to University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler, 46 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler.
University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler reported an average GMAT score of 570.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 156 and GRE Quantitative score of 160.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.53. Additionally, 20 students had prior work experience, with an average of 57 months of previous work experience - 4 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler
1
What is the University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler is 65.85%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler is 570.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.53.
4
How can I get into University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Hawaii--Manoa Shidler, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.53, a GMAT score of false, and about 57 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Houston Bauer University of Houston--Victoria MBA University of Idaho MBA University of Illinois--Chicago MBA University of Illinois--Springfield MBA University of Illinois--Urbana-Champaign MBA University of Iowa Tippie University of Kansas MBA University of Kentucky Gatton University of Louisiana--Lafayette Moody