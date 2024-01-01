University of Missouri Trulaske: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Missouri Trulaske program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Missouri Trulaske including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Missouri Trulaske. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Missouri Trulaske has a total enrollment of 84 full-time students. The reported tuition is $60,238.00 per year. The program is 70.2% male and 29.8% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Missouri Trulaske are promising. 76.5% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 88.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $77,959.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Missouri Trulaske?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Missouri Trulaske?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 6 years.
Out of the 41 applicants that were accepted to University of Missouri Trulaske, 84 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Missouri Trulaske.
University of Missouri Trulaske reported an average GMAT score of 621.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 153 and GRE Quantitative score of 155.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.59. Additionally, 30 students had prior work experience, with an average of 34 months of previous work experience - 2 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Missouri Trulaske
1
What is the University of Missouri Trulaske acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Missouri Trulaske is 64.06%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Missouri Trulaske?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Missouri Trulaske is 621.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Missouri Trulaske?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.59.
4
How can I get into University of Missouri Trulaske?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Missouri Trulaske, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.59, a GMAT score of false, and about 34 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsUniversity of Montana MBA University of Montevallo MBA University of Nebraska--Kearney MBA University of Nebraska--Lincoln MBA University of Nebraska--Omaha MBA University of Nevada--Reno MBA University of New Hampshire Paul University of New Haven MBA University of New Mexico Anderson University of New Orleans MBA