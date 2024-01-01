Youngstown State University Williamson: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Youngstown State University Williamson program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Youngstown State University Williamson including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Youngstown State University Williamson. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Youngstown State University Williamson has a total enrollment of 35 full-time students. The reported tuition is $19,890.00 per year. The program is 46.0% male and 54.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Youngstown State University Williamson are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is July 14.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Youngstown State University Williamson?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 1 year.
Out of the N/A applicants that were accepted to Youngstown State University Williamson, 35 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a N/A% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Youngstown State University Williamson.
Youngstown State University Williamson reported an average GMAT score of 505.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
