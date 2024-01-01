Carpenters

Becoming a carpenter is one of the most popular career choices in America. Around one million carpenters are working in the US, mostly in the construction sector, making it one of the top 50 careers in the country. For residential work and commercial work alike, a Carpenters degree will give you all of the skills you need when it comes to working with wood, including construction basics, repair, renovation, and building frame installation. You will get used to using the tools of the trade and will graduate with a Carpenters degree that will have taught you all of the skills you need to work as a carpenter. Vocational schools will also give you a basic understanding of the mathematics you need for carpentry success, and safety training too. A Carpenter's degree can be challenging but rewarding.

What can I do with a Carpenters degree?

Between 2018 and 2019, a Carpenters major was the 270th most popular major in the US, with 4,066 Carpenters degrees awarded. There are several specialized roles that someone with a Carpenter's degree can focus on, with finished carpenters and framers in high demand. General contracting, or those who decide to start their own carpentry business, will also find that there is work available for those with a Carpenters degree and the skills that they have learned to graduate. Those who take a Carpenters major could also choose from one of these potential career options:

Construction foreman

Building superintendent

Cabinet maker

Project manager

Construction estimator

One of the best things about a Carpenters degree is that you learn the skills that will make you a valuable member of any construction site, and your skills will always be in demand.

What to expect from a Carpenters salary

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), people with a Carpenters degree who live in big cities are expected to have plenty of job opportunities. The BLS puts the average Carpenters salary at $52,850, but the top 10% of high-earning Carpenters are taking home a salary of $70,750. Even with a Carpenters degree, what you earn will be based on your experience. However, with demand for Carpenters expected to grow by 13% by 2028, this is a lucrative and in-demand career option that's worth taking a closer look at.

Where to study for a Carpenters degree?

