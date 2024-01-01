Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Cellular Biology

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Cellular Biology, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Cellular Biology degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cellular Biology programs in America. The list includes 69 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Cellular Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cellular Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cellular Biology. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Cellular Biology program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Cellular Biology we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Cellular Biology.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cellular Biology in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cellular Biology Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology?

Harvard University is the best university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Harvard University earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology?

Fayetteville State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,885 to attend Fayetteville State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology?

Tulane University is the most expensive university for majoring in Cellular Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,638 to attend Tulane University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 222
Harvard University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Harvard University, located in Cambridge, MA has 222 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 6%
Undergraduates 7,803 students
Tuition $45,278
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $39,009
Average Debt $24,932
Program Size 85
University of Rhode Island (URI)
4 Year
Kingston, RI
Video Rating
University of Rhode Island (URI), located in Kingston, RI has 85 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,009.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,868 students
Tuition $12,862
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $22,322
Program Size 243
University of Connecticut
4 Year
Storrs, CT
Video Rating
University of Connecticut, located in Storrs, CT has 243 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 7,782 students
Tuition $13,366
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 48
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, located in New York, NY has 48 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 3,509 students
Tuition $6,810
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $37,941
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 66
Illinois State University
4 Year
Normal, IL
Video Rating
Illinois State University, located in Normal, IL has 66 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,941.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 5,164 students
Tuition $13,666
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 45
University of Puget Sound
4 Year
Tacoma, WA
University of Puget Sound, located in Tacoma, WA has 45 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 665 students
Tuition $44,976
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Beloit College
4 Year
Beloit, WI
Beloit College, located in Beloit, WI has 19 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $45,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $13,330
Program Size 94
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Video Rating
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 94 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $12,500
Program Size 63
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 63 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $35,445
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 466
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 466 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,445.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $18,419
Program Size 197
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 197 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $34,963
Average Debt $16,649
Program Size 349
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
4 Year
Seattle, WA
Video Rating
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW), located in Seattle, WA has 349 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,963.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 12,671 students
Tuition $11,839
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $34,526
Average Debt $18,821
Program Size 38
Grand Valley State University
4 Year
Allendale, MI
Video Rating
N/A
Grand Valley State University, located in Allendale, MI has 38 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $34,526.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 5,548 students
Tuition $11,363
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $20,271
Program Size 91
Western Washington University
4 Year
Bellingham, WA
Western Washington University, located in Bellingham, WA has 91 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,673 students
Tuition $8,611
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Cellular Biology
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $22,400
Program Size 60
University of California-Riverside (UCR)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Riverside (UCR), located in Riverside, CA has 60 students majoring in Cellular Biology. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 5,454 students
Tuition $13,527
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Cellular Biology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved