For schools
2024 Best Colleges for Classics

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Classics, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Classics degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Classics programs in America. The list includes 240 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Classics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Classics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Classics. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Classics program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Classics we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Classics.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Classics in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Classics Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Classics?

Brown University is the best university for majoring in Classics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Brown University earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,150 to attend Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Classics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 38
Brown University
4 Year
Providence, RI
Video Rating
Brown University , located in Providence, RI has 38 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 9%
Undergraduates 2,523 students
Tuition $49,346
#2 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Ohio State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Ohio State University-Main Campus, located in Columbus, OH has 16 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU)
4 Year
Columbus, OH
Video Rating
Ohio State University - Main Campus (OSU), located in Columbus, OH has 16 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 15,025 students
Tuition $10,037
#4 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
CUNY Hunter College
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
CUNY Hunter College, located in New York, NY has 22 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 4,918 students
Tuition $6,782
#5 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
4 Year
Greensboro, NC
Video Rating
N/A
University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in Greensboro, NC has 20 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 4,086 students
Tuition $6,745
#6 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
University of Mary Washington
4 Year
Fredericksburg, VA
University of Mary Washington, located in Fredericksburg, VA has 22 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 1,152 students
Tuition $11,130
#7 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
University of Florida (UF)
4 Year
Gainesville, FL
Video Rating
University of Florida (UF), located in Gainesville, FL has 33 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 14,030 students
Tuition $6,381
#8 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $19,478
Program Size 42
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
Video Rating
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 42 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#9 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Temple University (TU)
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
Temple University (TU), located in Philadelphia, PA has 9 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 9,095 students
Tuition $15,188
#10 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $27,048
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
4 Year
Amherst, MA
Video Rating
University of Massachusetts-Amherst, located in Amherst, MA has 28 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $27,048.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 7,577 students
Tuition $14,171
#11 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Montclair State University (MSU)
4 Year
Montclair, NJ
Video Rating
Montclair State University (MSU), located in Montclair, NJ has 14 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 4,893 students
Tuition $11,773
#12 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $22,824
Average Debt $24,945
Program Size 31
Florida State University (FSU)
4 Year
Tallahassee, FL
Video Rating
Florida State University (FSU), located in Tallahassee, FL has 31 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $22,824.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 11,207 students
Tuition $6,507
#13 Best College for Classics
Average Salary $20,140
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 34
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 34 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn $20,140.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
#14 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 49
Harvard University
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Harvard University, located in Cambridge, MA has 49 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 6%
Undergraduates 7,803 students
Tuition $45,278
#15 Best College for Classics
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
Video Rating
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 43 students majoring in Classics. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
