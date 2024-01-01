Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Civil Engineering

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Civil Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Civil Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Civil Engineering programs in America. The list includes 269 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Civil Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Civil Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Civil Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Civil Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Civil Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Civil Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Civil Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Civil Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering?

Santa Clara University (SCU) is the best university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Santa Clara University (SCU) earned an average of $79,473 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Civil Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $79,473
Average Debt $17,000
Program Size 58
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Video Rating
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 58 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $79,473.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#2 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $78,514
Average Debt $21,117
Program Size 70
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Video Rating
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 70 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $78,514.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#3 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $74,845
Average Debt $20,668
Program Size 225
San Jose State University
4 Year
San Jose, CA
Video Rating
N/A
San Jose State University, located in San Jose, CA has 225 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,845.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 9,128 students
Tuition $7,378
#4 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $74,702
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 98
Stevens Institute of Technology
4 Year
Hoboken, NJ
Video Rating
Stevens Institute of Technology, located in Hoboken, NJ has 98 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,702.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 2,157 students
Tuition $47,190
#5 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $74,307
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
George Washington University (GWU)
4 Year
Washington, DC
Video Rating
George Washington University (GWU), located in Washington, DC has 26 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $74,307.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 8,089 students
Tuition $50,435
#6 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $73,737
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Southern Methodist University (SMU)
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Video Rating
Southern Methodist University (SMU), located in Dallas, TX has 29 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,737.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 3,643 students
Tuition $48,190
#7 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $73,321
Average Debt $12,360
Program Size 78
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Video Rating
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 78 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,321.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#8 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $72,667
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 306
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
4 Year
San Luis Obispo, CA
Video Rating
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo, located in San Luis Obispo, CA has 306 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,667.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 5,066 students
Tuition $9,001
#9 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $72,022
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 56
Lafayette College
4 Year
Easton, PA
Video Rating
Lafayette College, located in Easton, PA has 56 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,022.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $47,760
#10 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,957
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 42
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 42 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,957.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#11 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,351
Average Debt $26,889
Program Size 189
Manhattan College
4 Year
Riverdale, NY
Manhattan College, located in Riverdale, NY has 189 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,351.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 955 students
Tuition $38,580
#12 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,351
Average Debt $11,500
Program Size 179
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 179 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,351.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#13 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,351
Average Debt $11,500
Program Size 179
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 179 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,351.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $71,015
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 41
University of the Pacific (UOP)
4 Year
Stockton, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of the Pacific (UOP), located in Stockton, CA has 41 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,015.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,771 students
Tuition $42,934
#15 Best College for Civil Engineering
Average Salary $70,680
Average Debt $15,701
Program Size 74
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 74 students majoring in Civil Engineering. On average, graduates earn $70,680.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
Other Major Rankings
Best Civil Engineering Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
