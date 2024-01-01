Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Chemical Engineering

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Chemical Engineering, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Chemical Engineering degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemical Engineering programs in America. The list includes 175 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Chemical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemical Engineering. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Chemical Engineering program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Chemical Engineering we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Chemical Engineering.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemical Engineering in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemical Engineering Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering?

Stanford University is the best university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stanford University earned an average of $91,744 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering?

University of Wyoming (UW) is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,892 to attend University of Wyoming (UW).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

#1 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $91,744
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 52
Stanford University
4 Year
Stanford, CA
Stanford University, located in Stanford, CA has 52 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $91,744.
Acceptance Rate 5%
Undergraduates 4,779 students
Tuition $46,320
#2 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $90,856
Average Debt $24,480
Program Size 112
Lamar University
4 Year
Beaumont, TX
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, TX has 112 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $90,856.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,973 students
Tuition $8,002
#3 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $85,285
Average Debt $12,555
Program Size 104
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 104 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $85,285.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
#4 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $84,653
Average Debt $25,748
Program Size 54
Howard University
4 Year
Washington, DC
Howard University , located in Washington, DC has 54 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $84,653.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,145 students
Tuition $23,970
#5 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $83,915
Average Debt $16,020
Program Size 139
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 139 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $83,915.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#6 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $83,351
Average Debt $16,250
Program Size 181
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 181 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $83,351.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#7 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $83,177
Average Debt $28,891
Program Size 39
Kettering University
4 Year
Flint, MI
Kettering University, located in Flint, MI has 39 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $83,177.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $38,430
#8 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $82,830
Average Debt $18,667
Program Size 348
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 348 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $82,830.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#9 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $80,964
Average Debt $17,578
Program Size 63
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State University-Main Campus, located in Las Cruces, NM has 63 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $80,964.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 3,230 students
Tuition $6,094
#10 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $80,718
Average Debt $13,554
Program Size 210
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 210 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $80,718.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#11 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $80,718
Average Debt $13,554
Program Size 210
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 210 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $80,718.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $80,669
Average Debt $17,816
Program Size 354
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 354 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $80,669.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#13 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $79,688
Average Debt $16,193
Program Size 92
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 92 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $79,688.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
#14 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $79,473
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 149
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located in Terre Haute, IN has 149 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $79,473.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 561 students
Tuition $45,141
#15 Best College for Chemical Engineering
Average Salary $78,454
Average Debt $15,000
Program Size 185
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
4 Year
Provo, UT
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), located in Provo, UT has 185 students majoring in Chemical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $78,454.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 7,466 students
Tuition $5,150
