The 72nd most popular major in the US, a Developmental and Child Psychology degree can often be the first step to a long-term career in many healthcare roles. The courses for a Developmental and Child Psychology degree can vary from school to school, so choosing the right facility is vital. There are so many areas to explore within this type of degree that choosing the school that matches your career goals is very important. Make sure that if you want to focus on cognitive psychology or psycholinguistics, that your college of choice offers those options. The good news is that a Developmental and Child Psychology degree can open the door to a lot of potential careers.

What can I do with a Developmental and Child Psychology degree?

Studying Developmental and Child Psychology means learning more about the behavior of children and adolescents. Most schools start with an exploration of genetics vs environment before leading onto subjects as diverse as the mechanisms of learning or the psychology of social environments. As such, the career options available to you will depend on your areas of focus. If you want to become a career psychiatrist or psychologist, then you’ll need to complete your Developmental and Child Psychology degree before doing an MA or a Ph.D. If you don’t want your education to go any further than your Developmental and Child Psychology degree, then you still have a lot of options available to you career-wise. Managers for business spaces and school counseling roles are the most common jobs for those with a Developmental and Child Psychology major, with reported earnings ranging from as low as $21,900 to as high as $115,000. As with many careers, the longer that you spend in education, the higher your potential salary can be.

What to expect from a Developmental and Child Psychology salary

If you don’t fancy a Ph.D. or a Masters, then you can still earn a great salary with a Developmental and Child Psychology degree. The occupation that you choose will have a dramatic effect on your potential earnings. The highest-paid occupation for graduates with a Developmental and Child Psychology degree is a business manager, with a potential salary that averages at around $115,590. Compare that to an entry-level psychologist earning an average of $95,610. School counselors and psychiatrists can also earn a good salary off the back of their Developmental and Child Psychology major, with the average salary being around $85,340.

Where to study for a Developmental and Child Psychology degree?

Being such a popular degree, choosing where to study for a Developmental and Child Psychology major will mean some research. There are a lot of Developmental and Child Psychology courses available across the country, but you need to ensure that your school of choice has the options that you want to focus on. However, it’s not just about the course itself. You also need to know that the campus and the school itself are a good fit for you. At CampusReel, we have collected over 15,000 student-made videos describing what life is like on campuses across America. Look at your school options and hear directly from the students themselves about what to expect from your dorm, the local nightlife, and the facilities available in the department you will be a part of.

