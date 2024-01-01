Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Cognitive Science in California

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cognitive Science programs in California. We looked at 17 programs to put our Cognitive Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Cognitive Science in California. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Cognitive Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cognitive Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cognitive Science in California. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Cognitive Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in California. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cognitive Science degree in California.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cognitive Science Majors in California

What is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science in California?

Stanford University is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stanford University earned an average of $92,632 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science in California?

California State University-Fresno is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,311 to attend California State University-Fresno.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science in California?

University of Southern California (USC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,277 to attend University of Southern California (USC).

#1 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $92,632
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 128
Stanford University
4 Year
Stanford, CA
Stanford University, located in Stanford, CA has 128 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $92,632.
Acceptance Rate 5%
Undergraduates 4,779 students
Tuition $46,320
#2 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $60,623
Average Debt $15,075
Program Size 566
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 566 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $60,623.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $60,623
Average Debt $15,075
Program Size 566
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 566 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $60,623.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#4 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $13,671
Program Size 61
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 61 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#5 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $15,145
Program Size 132
University of California-Los Angeles
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of California-Los Angeles, located in Los Angeles, CA has 132 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $15,145
Program Size 132
UCLA
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
UCLA, located in Los Angeles, CA has 132 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 13,156 students
Tuition $12,763
#7 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $41,870
Average Debt $17,160
Program Size 527
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego)
4 Year
La Jolla, CA
University of California-San Diego (UC San Diego), located in La Jolla, CA has 527 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $41,870.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 9,523 students
Tuition $13,530
#8 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $41,007
Average Debt $22,860
Program Size 49
Occidental College
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 506 students
Tuition $49,248
#9 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $35,772
Average Debt $18,172
Program Size 193
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC)
4 Year
Santa Cruz, CA
University of California-Santa Cruz (UCSC), located in Santa Cruz, CA has 193 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $35,772.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 4,437 students
Tuition $13,461
#10 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
University of California-Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
University of California-Irvine, located in Irvine, CA has 25 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition N/A
#11 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
UC Irvine
4 Year
Irvine, CA
UC Irvine , located in Irvine, CA has 25 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 8,695 students
Tuition $13,252
#12 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $30,228
Average Debt $16,000
Program Size 107
University of California-Merced
4 Year
Merced, CA
University of California-Merced, located in Merced, CA has 107 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $30,228.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,367 students
Tuition $13,208
#13 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $14,592
Program Size 80
University of California-Davis (UCD)
4 Year
Davis, CA
University of California-Davis (UCD), located in Davis, CA has 80 students majoring in Cognitive Science. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 9,630 students
Tuition $13,951
#14 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
California State University-Stanislaus
4 Year
Turlock, CA
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 2,334 students
Tuition $6,704
#15 Best College for Cognitive Science
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Pomona College
4 Year
Claremont, CA
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 387 students
Tuition $47,620
