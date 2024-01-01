Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Michigan

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Michigan. We looked at 7 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Michigan. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Michigan. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Michigan. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Michigan.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Michigan

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Michigan?

Eastern Michigan University is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Eastern Michigan University earned an average of $30,771 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Michigan?

Northern Michigan University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,620 to attend Northern Michigan University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Michigan?

Calvin College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,660 to attend Calvin College.

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $23,622
Program Size 55
Eastern Michigan University
4 Year
Ypsilanti, MI
Eastern Michigan University, located in Ypsilanti, MI has 55 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 4,617 students
Tuition $10,417
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $29,685
Average Debt $21,087
Program Size 77
Wayne State University
4 Year
Detroit, MI
Wayne State University, located in Detroit, MI has 77 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $29,685.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 6,487 students
Tuition $11,814
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $20,824
Average Debt $26,274
Program Size 144
Central Michigan University (CMU)
4 Year
Mount Pleasant, MI
Central Michigan University (CMU), located in Mount Pleasant, MI has 144 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $20,824.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 5,719 students
Tuition $11,850
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 66
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 66 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 58
Calvin College
4 Year
Grand Rapids, MI
Calvin College, located in Grand Rapids, MI has 58 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 933 students
Tuition $30,660
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 45
Northern Michigan University
4 Year
Marquette, MI
Northern Michigan University, located in Marquette, MI has 45 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 1,405 students
Tuition $9,620
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $22,708
Program Size 42
Andrews University
4 Year
Berrien Springs, MI
Andrews University, located in Berrien Springs, MI has 42 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 782 students
Tuition $27,000
