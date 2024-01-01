Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in Texas. We looked at 18 programs to put our Communication Disorders Degree rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Communication Disorders Degree in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Communication Disorders Degree undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Texas?

Stephen F Austin State University is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stephen F Austin State University earned an average of $36,776 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Texas?

Texas A & M International University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,635 to attend Texas A & M International University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree in Texas?

Texas Christian University (TCU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $40,720 to attend Texas Christian University (TCU).

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $36,776
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 140
Stephen F Austin State University
4 Year
Nacogdoches, TX
Video Rating
Stephen F Austin State University, located in Nacogdoches, TX has 140 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $36,776.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,728 students
Tuition $7,560
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $34,348
Average Debt $19,598
Program Size 208
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
Video Rating
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 208 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $34,348.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $12,087
Program Size 79
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, located in Lubbock, TX has 79 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,258 students
Tuition N/A
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 66
Lamar University
4 Year
Beaumont, TX
Video Rating
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, TX has 66 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,973 students
Tuition $8,002
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,984
Average Debt $25,802
Program Size 163
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 163 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,984.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $24,717
Program Size 86
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Video Rating
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 86 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $16,591
Program Size 244
The University of Texas at Dallas
4 Year
Richardson, TX
Video Rating
N/A
The University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, TX has 244 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 6,952 students
Tuition $10,864
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,409
Average Debt $22,373
Program Size 71
Texas Woman's University
4 Year
Denton, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Texas Woman's University, located in Denton, TX has 71 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,409.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 3,712 students
Tuition $6,948
#9 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $30,047
Average Debt $18,853
Program Size 201
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 201 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $30,047.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#10 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $28,697
Average Debt $25,500
Program Size 59
Our Lady of the Lake University
4 Year
San Antonio, TX
Video Rating
N/A
Our Lady of the Lake University, located in San Antonio, TX has 59 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $28,697.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 929 students
Tuition $26,148
#11 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $26,625
Average Debt $15,500
Program Size 36
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 36 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $26,625.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
#12 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $26,519
Average Debt $20,936
Program Size 130
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 130 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $26,519.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#13 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $23,113
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 69
Texas Christian University (TCU)
4 Year
Fort Worth, TX
Video Rating
Texas Christian University (TCU), located in Fort Worth, TX has 69 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $23,113.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 2,682 students
Tuition $40,720
#14 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $22,900
Average Debt $22,508
Program Size 90
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
4 Year
Kingsville, TX
Texas A & M University-Kingsville, located in Kingsville, TX has 90 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $22,900.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,230 students
Tuition $7,700
#15 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $19,592
Average Debt $13,552
Program Size 72
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
4 Year
Edinburg, TX
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, located in Edinburg, TX has 72 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $19,592.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,211 students
Tuition $7,292
