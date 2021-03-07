Sign Up
Adelphi University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Adelphi University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Adelphi University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Adelphi University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Adelphi University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Adelphi University campus by taking you around Garden City. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Adelphi University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Adelphi University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Adelphi University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Adelphi University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Adelphi University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Adelphi University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Adelphi University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Adelphi University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Adelphi University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Adelphi University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Adelphi University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Adelphi University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Adelphi University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Adelphi University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Adelphi University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Adelphi University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Adelphi University and Garden City during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:27
Rebecca luther - about me, and why adelphi?
Rebecca Luther Interview
Rebecca Luther - About me, and Why Adelphi?
02:30
Meet kailey: a senior health and physical education major at adelphi
Kailey Broderick Interview
Meet Kailey
02:26
Sierra: why i chose adelphi!
Sierra Romano Interview
Learn more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
01:53
Meet tekhira at adelphi!
Tekhira Francis Interview
Hi! My name is Tekhira and I am currently a student at Adelphi University. This video is a way to get to know me as well as a bit about Adelphi.
03:06
Meet alexander: a senior biology major at adelphi
Alexander Seraskeris Interview
Meet Alexander, a senior biology major at Adelphi. Learn why he chose Adelphi and what he's loved about his college experience.
03:23
Meet tasmiah at adelphi - a little bit about me!
Tasmiah Basher Campus
Hello! My name is Tasmiah Basher and I am currently a junior Psychology and Molecular Neuroscience major at Adelphi University. Get to know a little more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
02:05
Sierra: adelphi's communications department and resources
Sierra Romano Academics
In this video I'll take you into Blodgett Hall. Check out the TV studio, control room, and Media Lab at Adelphi University!
03:59
Meet niamh! a transfer student and nursing major at adelphi
Demo Account Interview
Meet Niamh! A transfer student and nursing major at Adelphi
05:45
Rebecca talks about adelphi clubs and organizations
Rebecca Luther Campus
Rebecca talks about Adelphi Clubs and Organizations
05:27
Kailey: take a ride with me to see the places that surround campus!
Kailey Broderick Interview
Placeholder
