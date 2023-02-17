Sign Up
Mercy College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Mercy College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Mercy College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Mercy College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Mercy College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Mercy College campus by taking you around Dobbs Ferry. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Mercy College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Mercy College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Mercy College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Mercy College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Mercy College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Mercy College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Mercy College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Mercy College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Mercy College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Mercy College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Mercy College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Mercy College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Mercy College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Mercy College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Mercy College and Dobbs Ferry during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:00
What i love about mercy
Matthew Pellish Interview
See what Adriana loves about being a student at Mercy College, and how she's turned her life experiences into her passion.  
00:55
Graduate student perspective at mercy
Matthew Pellish Interview
Diamond Carter is a full time teacher, and a full time student at Mercy.  See how she brings her experiences as a grad student into the classroom to better her students.
01:16
Nursing student perspective as a mercy scholar
Matthew Pellish Interview
Lauren's experience as a Mercy Scholar and a nursing student has been supported by a network of family, donors, and, of course, fellow students!  
02:29
Leah's mercy scholar experience
Matthew Pellish Campus
Leah's college experience was made a reality because of the impact of the Mercy Scholars program. 
03:10
Mercy international student perspectives
Matthew Pellish Interview
View a snapshot of the international students who love Mercy College.  
01:30
Sara - a mercy scholar from nyc
Matthew Pellish Interview
See how the Mercy Scholars program powered Sara's Mercy College experience.
01:47
Graduation at mercy college
Matthew Pellish Interview
Sasha didn't know she'd be the undergraduate speaker at graduation, but see how her Mercy experience powered her career as a teacher.
01:10
Setting and achieving goals in college
Matthew Pellish Interview
Tashauna sets goals, and achieves them as she works through her undergraduate education at Mercy College.
02:25
Where mercy business student go?
Matthew Pellish Interview
College isn't just about the academics and the experience on campus.  It's also about the career outcomes.  Mercy business students talk about their careers after graduation. 
01:53
Why i chose mercy
Matthew Pellish Interview
Here why students chose to come to Mercy college, and how they want to apply their experience to changing the world.
