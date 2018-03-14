Sign Up
Hofstra University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Hofstra University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Hofstra University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Hofstra University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Hofstra University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Hofstra University campus by taking you around Hempstead. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Hofstra University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Hofstra University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Hofstra University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Hofstra University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Hofstra University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Hofstra University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Hofstra University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Hofstra University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Hofstra University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Hofstra University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Hofstra University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Hofstra University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Hofstra University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Hofstra University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Hofstra University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Hofstra University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Hofstra University and Hempstead during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:56
Welcome to hofstra university!!!
Campus
Let's get aquatinted with Jasmine Jones in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication. Welcome to Hofstra University!
04:42
Let's check out the library!
Campus
Here Jasmine will give you a tour of Hofstra Library and all the things it has to offer!
04:50
Dining at hofstra
Food
Let's check out the various places to eat on campus!
06:22
Joseph g. shapiro family hall
Campus
Jasmine takes us on a mini tour of the Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall building on the academic side of campus.
00:42
Dorming
Dorms
Freshmen have the most options for dorming on campus. Jasmine shows you what a room looks like in a triple style dorm on campus. This is just one example of what the dorms look like on campus.
02:55
Part 1: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
00:48
Join me on my walk to class
Campus
Walk with Jasmine to her Spanish class. See an average class size and learn other fun facts about the campus.
02:15
Walking through narnia
Campus
Here Jasmine talks a little bit about why she came to Hofstra while displaying Hofstra's Mini version of Narnia.
02:36
Walk with me to my club meeting at the student center
Walk with Jasmine through the Student Center. The Student Center is the big hub on campus. It has dinning halls, commuter lounges, game rooms, club offices, card services, banking, the book store, Student Government offices, Residential Life office, and even a Hair salon.
02:50
Meet sophia, a transfer student!
Campus
Meet another student at hofstra! Sophia is a 3rd year transfer business student here at Hofstra.
