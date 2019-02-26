Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Loyola University Maryland Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Loyola University Maryland virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Loyola University Maryland is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Loyola University Maryland virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Loyola University Maryland vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Loyola University Maryland campus by taking you around Baltimore. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Loyola University Maryland virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Loyola University Maryland in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola University Maryland is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Loyola University Maryland people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Loyola University Maryland and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Loyola University Maryland in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Loyola University Maryland ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Loyola University Maryland places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Loyola University Maryland virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Loyola University Maryland on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Loyola University Maryland in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Loyola University Maryland virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Loyola University Maryland virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Loyola University Maryland virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Loyola University Maryland in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Loyola University Maryland . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Loyola University Maryland and Baltimore during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:09
Welcome to loyola with marie
Marie Louis-Charles Campus
Loyola is a medium-sized Jesuit university located in northern Baltimore. This liberal arts university is academically rigorous and challenges its students to examine their own values, attitudes, and beliefs. This mission involes inspiring students to learn, lead, and serve in a diverse and changing world by engaging with local communities in a meaningful way.
02:50
Freshman apartment in campion tower
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
First-years have a couple of different housing options at Loyola. You can either live on the east side of campus is a traditional dorm or you can live on the west side of campus in an apartment. In this video, I visit a first-year who lives in an apartment in Campion Tower.
02:04
More information on housing at loyola
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
Here at Loyola, after Freshman year you never have to live in a traditional dorm again. On-campus housing here is great because Loyola offers spacious apartments close to the quad. None of the on-campus housing options are more than a 20-minute walk from class.
02:24
Upperclassman room tour with marie
Marie Louis-Charles Dorms
Loyola has some of the best on-campus housing you could ask for. While many universities kick students out of the dorms after their freshman or sophomore year, Loyola allows its students to live on campus all 4 years. In this video, I give a tour of my on-campus apartment and tell you a bit about my experience living at school.
01:17
Loyola's evergreen campus
Marie Louis-Charles
Loyola's campus is pretty compact, meaning you can find all of the academic buildings in one place. In the middle of this school's Eastside and Westside housing sectors is the quad the heart of Loyola. In addition to all of the academic buildings, there is also the student center and a lot of student resources.
01:28
Loyola's student center
Marie Louis-Charles Campus
There is so much happening within the student center. Here there's half of Loyola's dining options including Starbucks, a lot of great places to study, Reitz Arena, McManus Theater, and many great student resources. It is nearly impossible to spend a day at Loyola without stepping foot in the Student Center.
01:29
Maryland hall, one of loyola's academic buildings
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Maryland Hall is one of the busiest buildings at Loyola. There are many classes that take place in and the classrooms are well equipped with whiteboards, projectors, and windows. This building houses the Writing Center where students can get help with their papers and the Language Learning Center.
01:23
Tour of loyola's sellinger school of business and management
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Sellinger School of Business and Management host the majority of Loyola's business courses and houses the offices of this department's faculty. In the basement is Sellinger to go where you can get a quick bite to eat in between classes. Sellinger is definitely one of Loyola's nicest academic buildings because it is the newest.
02:16
An overview of loyola's classes
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Loyola's liberal arts education involves taking a course load that touches on a couple of different disciplines. The core curriculum is pretty hefty, but Loyola creates an engaging learning experience that encourages developing a well-rounded perspective. Classes usually don't have any more than 30 kids and they are a mix of lectures and discussions.
01:14
Art classes and technology
Marie Louis-Charles Academics
Loyola has a small art department in the student center. Here there are a couple of art studios and a computer lab. Unfortunately the art department is shrinking but each year Loyola invests more and more in its technology so students can get creative in different ways. We get the Abobe Cloud for free, there are many desktops throughout campus you can use, and Loyola recently got 3D printers, VR equipment, and other cool technologies.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved