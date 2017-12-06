How long do Wesleyan University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 93 tour videos for Wesleyan University, so you can expect to spend between 279 to 465 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wesleyan University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wesleyan University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wesleyan University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wesleyan University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Middletown, CT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wesleyan University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Middletown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wesleyan University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wesleyan University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wesleyan University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wesleyan University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Middletown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wesleyan University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wesleyan University?

Below is a list of every Wesleyan University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wesleyan University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wesleyan University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wesleyan University students!

What is city Middletown, CT like?

Middletown is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wesleyan University.

Who are the tour guides for Wesleyan University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wesleyan University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wesleyan University tours:

Wesleyan University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wesleyan University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Middletown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wesleyan University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: