Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Wesleyan University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Wesleyan University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 93 tour videos for Wesleyan University, so you can expect to spend between 279 to 465 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wesleyan University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wesleyan University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wesleyan University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wesleyan University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Middletown, CT so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wesleyan University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Middletown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wesleyan University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wesleyan University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wesleyan University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wesleyan University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Middletown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wesleyan University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wesleyan University?

Below is a list of every Wesleyan University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wesleyan University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wesleyan University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wesleyan University students!

What is city Middletown, CT like?

Middletown is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wesleyan University.

Who are the tour guides for Wesleyan University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wesleyan University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wesleyan University tours:

Wesleyan University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wesleyan University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Middletown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wesleyan University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:20
A panoramic view and description of andrus field
Campus
Andrews Field is in the middle of Wesleyan's campus. It sits in the center of Foss Hill, West Co, Olin Library, and college row, which is the oldest part of campus.
01:06
Tiler takes you through the usdan university center
Food
Welcome to the Usdan University Center. This is one of the main student hubs on campus. If you ever need a quick snack or coffee in between classes, Usdan has you covered. There's an awesome cafeteria upstairs as well.
00:20
mail room
Campus
Tiler takes a quick pit stop to pick up some packages from the Mail Room
00:10
Religion on wesleyan's campus
Students are EXTREMELY accepting of each other's beliefs, religions, sexual preferences, and anything else that requires an opinion. Even if students aren't jewish, they'll still take a bite of the Challah.
00:10
"street" performances: a staple of the wesleyan culture
You are very likely to hear live music performances if you stroll around the Wesleyan campus. Students express themselves through music, theatre, dance and other art forms. The rest of the community does not hesitate to show their support
00:08
Snowfall
Campus
Don't be afraid of winter if you're interested in attending Wesleyan. Although Middletown, CT is very warm in the spring and summer months, the temperature drops to between 20 - 36 degree Fahrenheit on average in the winter months.
00:34
Who knows what's going on here..
Campus
watermelon drop!
00:30
Outdoor rap performance
There is rarely a day at Wesleyan where you don't see incredibly talented students performing on the quad for anyone who cares to watch. I'd say this is one of the defining featured of Wesleyan's culture that you won't find on too many other campuses in the country!
00:21
Drum show!
Student Drum Performance at Wesleyan
00:10
Oprah..!
Nothing wrong with freestyling about Oprah..
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved