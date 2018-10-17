Sign Up
Williams College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Williams College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 28 tour videos for Williams College, so you can expect to spend between 84 to 140 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Williams College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Williams College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Williams College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Williams College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Williamstown, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Williams College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Williamstown weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Williams College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Williams College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Williams College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Williams College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Williamstown if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Williams College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Williams College?

Below is a list of every Williams College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Williams College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Williams College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Williams College students!

What is city Williamstown, MA like?

Williamstown is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Williams College.

Who are the tour guides for Williams College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Williams College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Williams College tours:

Williams College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Williams College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Williamstown and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Williams College in person.

01:41
Afro-futurism (typical class) with kailyn!
Academics
In this video, I am showing you a typical seminar style classroom. Mostly, seminars can be held anywhere on campus, but they usually have a round table format so it can open up the discussion more. This classroom is in Greylock, but other seminars are held in Hollander Hall or Schapiro. Or wherever the professor wants to meet, honestly.
00:45
Frosh quad!
Dorms
This is one of the three Quad’s that I will be showing you! Frosh Quad is home to, you guessed it, an entire quad! When it’s warm, people enjoy playing frisbee or studying in the grass.
02:24
Dorm room common room
Dorms
Alright, so in this video, I show you guys what I typical common room in Mission Park looks like and all the amenities, and then (the good part), I show you what a typical dorm room is like! 60% of the freshman class live in Mission Park, which is all singles!! (No roommates!! Don’t worry though, if you want a roommate, just check out Frosh Quad, which is mostly doubles. But not in this video, though. :))
02:47
Dorm room essentials (part 1)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:38
Dorm room essentials (part 2)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:21
Dorm room essentials (part 3)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
03:06
Dorm room tour
Dorms
hjgdhf
06:02
Sawyer library!
Academics
Sawyer Library is one of the many libraries on campus, (the other one is called Schow, but I never go there). I also work in Sawyer Library, and it’s a really great place to get work done, or chill with your friends, pretending to get work done.
03:23
Goodrich coffee bar!
Food
Goodrich is a really special place for me because there’s GOOD coffee (like espressos, mochas, lattes) and bagels. It’s also a really great place to study, there are really cool events held there, and it’s much cheaper than the other coffee shop in town. Surprisingly, a lot of students don’t know about Goodrich, so I thought I’d show you!
03:00
Spring street!
Food
Spring Street is the main street in Williamstown. There are a few restaurants (overpriced), a few shops (also overpriced), a post office (you won’t need it if you’re a student here), and The Bookstore (unless you’re getting books or Williams merch, you also won’t be here a lot). So, here, I just give you a glimpse of Spring Street (but you won’t go there often).
