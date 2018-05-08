Sign Up
Amherst College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Amherst College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Amherst College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Amherst College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Amherst College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Amherst College campus by taking you around Amherst. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Amherst College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Amherst College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Amherst College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Amherst College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Amherst College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Amherst College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Amherst College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Amherst College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Amherst College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Amherst College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Amherst College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Amherst College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Amherst College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Amherst College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Amherst College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Amherst College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Amherst College and Amherst during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Trending Now
00:52
Meet lily, a senior math and french major at amherst!
Lily introduces herself and talks about her current/previous activities at Amherst: orchestra, being at math TA, study abroad in France and England, and writing two honors theses in math and French.
01:59
Tour of lily's room in king, one of two "thesis dorms" and part of the french house
Dorms
Lily shows us around her room in King, an upperclassman dorm. She lives in a single in the French House, one of many culture houses on campus. Her dorm is one of the further ones from central campus at about a 5-7 minute walk.
01:40
The freshman quad
Campus
The freshman quad is the heart of campus; all the freshman dorms are located around it, as well as Johnson Chapel (used for ceremonies like convocation) and the main library. When the weather is nice, the quad is home to lawn chairs, groups of friends tossing frisbees, and special events like the mental health walk in the video.
00:59
Special events on val quad
Campus
Lily discusses the role of Val Quad (freshman quad) on-campus. At the time of the video, senior ball was set to take place that night and the quad was occupied with a large white tent. Other events that happen here are spring and fall festival, where the college invites many street food vendors.
01:25
The inside of keefe campus center
Food
During the day, most of the Campus Center traffic is due to Grab n' Go (where students can get a quick, portable lunch) and the mail room. The Campus Center doesn't really feel like a hub of activity, but there are often club meetings here and people do go to Schwemm's at night for comfort food (the grab n' go area turns into a grille at night). Schwemm's will actually be renovated in Fall 2018 to become a college bar.
00:32
A quick walk through morrow, a dorm near val
Dorms
A quick glance at Morrow Dorm, which has architecture similar to that of the freshman dorms.
00:31
The outside of keefe campus center
Campus
Amherst's campus center holds several resource centers, such as the study abroad office and women's and gender center. This is also the spot to go for grab n' go lunch and student mail. It doesn't, however, feel like a hub for student activity; it's not the go-to spot to hang out.
01:17
Free things at amherst: break shuttles, music lessons, summer storage
Amherst offers free transportation to Bradley airport, Boston, and NYC during Thanksgiving and Spring break. It also provides free summer storage to students as well as free music lessons to those on financial aid and who have taken a music course.
00:59
Just keep swimming
Campus
Amherst's pool has special, somewhat restrictive hours for public swimming, so be sure to work your schedule out. It also has a skating rink with a handful of public skating days each year.
00:53
The gym at amherst
Campus
Amherst's gym is pretty small, but it has everything you might need--treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, weight machines, etc. The gym is open throughout the day and is usually busiest in late afternoons. The training/athletic rehab center is also in the gym, and they not only help college athletes but also recreational athletes.
