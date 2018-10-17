Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Williams College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Williams College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Williams College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Williams College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Williams College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Williams College campus by taking you around Williamstown. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Williams College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Williams College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Williams College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Williams College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Williams College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Williams College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Williams College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Williams College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Williams College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Williams College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Williams College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Williams College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Williams College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Williams College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Williams College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Williams College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Williams College and Williamstown during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
01:41
Afro-futurism (typical class) with kailyn!
Academics
In this video, I am showing you a typical seminar style classroom. Mostly, seminars can be held anywhere on campus, but they usually have a round table format so it can open up the discussion more. This classroom is in Greylock, but other seminars are held in Hollander Hall or Schapiro. Or wherever the professor wants to meet, honestly.
00:45
Frosh quad!
Dorms
This is one of the three Quad’s that I will be showing you! Frosh Quad is home to, you guessed it, an entire quad! When it’s warm, people enjoy playing frisbee or studying in the grass.
02:24
Dorm room common room
Dorms
Alright, so in this video, I show you guys what I typical common room in Mission Park looks like and all the amenities, and then (the good part), I show you what a typical dorm room is like! 60% of the freshman class live in Mission Park, which is all singles!! (No roommates!! Don’t worry though, if you want a roommate, just check out Frosh Quad, which is mostly doubles. But not in this video, though. :))
02:47
Dorm room essentials (part 1)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:38
Dorm room essentials (part 2)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:21
Dorm room essentials (part 3)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
03:06
Dorm room tour
Dorms
06:02
Sawyer library!
Academics
Sawyer Library is one of the many libraries on campus, (the other one is called Schow, but I never go there). I also work in Sawyer Library, and it’s a really great place to get work done, or chill with your friends, pretending to get work done.
03:23
Goodrich coffee bar!
Food
Goodrich is a really special place for me because there’s GOOD coffee (like espressos, mochas, lattes) and bagels. It’s also a really great place to study, there are really cool events held there, and it’s much cheaper than the other coffee shop in town. Surprisingly, a lot of students don’t know about Goodrich, so I thought I’d show you!
03:00
Spring street!
Food
Spring Street is the main street in Williamstown. There are a few restaurants (overpriced), a few shops (also overpriced), a post office (you won’t need it if you’re a student here), and The Bookstore (unless you’re getting books or Williams merch, you also won’t be here a lot). So, here, I just give you a glimpse of Spring Street (but you won’t go there often).
