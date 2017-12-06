Sign Up
Wesleyan University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Wesleyan University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Wesleyan University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Wesleyan University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Wesleyan University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Wesleyan University campus by taking you around Middletown. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Wesleyan University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Wesleyan University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Wesleyan University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Wesleyan University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Wesleyan University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Wesleyan University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Wesleyan University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Wesleyan University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Wesleyan University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Wesleyan University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Wesleyan University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Wesleyan University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Wesleyan University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Wesleyan University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Wesleyan University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Wesleyan University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Wesleyan University and Middletown during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:20
A panoramic view and description of andrus field
Campus
Andrews Field is in the middle of Wesleyan's campus. It sits in the center of Foss Hill, West Co, Olin Library, and college row, which is the oldest part of campus.
01:06
Tiler takes you through the usdan university center
Food
Welcome to the Usdan University Center. This is one of the main student hubs on campus. If you ever need a quick snack or coffee in between classes, Usdan has you covered. There's an awesome cafeteria upstairs as well.
00:20
mail room
Campus
Tiler takes a quick pit stop to pick up some packages from the Mail Room
00:10
Religion on wesleyan's campus
Students are EXTREMELY accepting of each other's beliefs, religions, sexual preferences, and anything else that requires an opinion. Even if students aren't jewish, they'll still take a bite of the Challah.
00:10
"street" performances: a staple of the wesleyan culture
You are very likely to hear live music performances if you stroll around the Wesleyan campus. Students express themselves through music, theatre, dance and other art forms. The rest of the community does not hesitate to show their support
00:08
Snowfall
Campus
Don't be afraid of winter if you're interested in attending Wesleyan. Although Middletown, CT is very warm in the spring and summer months, the temperature drops to between 20 - 36 degree Fahrenheit on average in the winter months.
00:34
Who knows what's going on here..
Campus
watermelon drop!
00:30
Outdoor rap performance
There is rarely a day at Wesleyan where you don't see incredibly talented students performing on the quad for anyone who cares to watch. I'd say this is one of the defining featured of Wesleyan's culture that you won't find on too many other campuses in the country!
00:21
Drum show!
Student Drum Performance at Wesleyan
00:10
Oprah..!
Nothing wrong with freestyling about Oprah..
