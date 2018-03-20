Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Middlebury College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Middlebury College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Middlebury College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Middlebury College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Middlebury College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Middlebury College campus by taking you around Middlebury. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Middlebury College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Middlebury College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Middlebury College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Middlebury College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Middlebury College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Middlebury College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Middlebury College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Middlebury College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Middlebury College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Middlebury College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Middlebury College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Middlebury College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Middlebury College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Middlebury College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Middlebury College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Middlebury College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Middlebury College and Middlebury during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:11
Tori welcomes you to middlebury college!
Campus
Meet Tori, a sophomore at Middlebury who can't wait to show you all the things that make Midd so special.
01:14
Learn more about tori
Campus
Tori gives you a bit more information about herself! In this video, she describes her major, one that is unique to Middlebury. She also tells you some of her extracurricular involvement on campus: a senator for Student Government Association, an athlete on the rugby team, and a Residential Assistant in her sophomore dorm.
00:44
Tori takes you through her mornings
Tori shows you what her "morning routine" at Midd is: usually that's just waking up (late), scrambling to get ready, going to Proctor dining hall for breakfast, and heading off to class with her friends. Also featured: the snow that always seems to be falling at Middlebury, as well as Proctor's famous Mocha Fudge Muffin!
00:29
Tori shows you mead chapel hill on her walk to class
Campus
Here at Middlebury, there aren't really "quads", but there are main areas of campus. The most popular and "true" center of campus is Mead Chapel Hill, which overlooks academic buildings, dorms, the library, and Old Chapel, where the President's office is located. Also featured: a run-in with friends, which happens constantly at a small school like Midd!
00:27
Walking to a class in bihall!
Academics
A famous building at Middlebury is Le Chateau, a French-inspired academic building with dorms on the second floor. It's an especially beautiful addition to campus. Next, Tori shows you the view while walking to her class in McCardell Bicentennial Hall, which everyone simply refers to as BiHall. Most every science class takes place there.
00:35
Welcome to bihall!
Academics
Here's an inside look at BiHall, home to most science departments and classes at Middlebury. The main area is called the Great Hall, which is a great place to get some work done (or take a quick nap in the comfy chairs!). Armstrong Library is also located in BiHall, as it is mainly used for science resources. There are six floors in BiHall and you can look all the way down from the top!
00:36
A typical lecture-based classroom in bihall
Academics
Because Midd is such a small school, the classes are small and personable as well: most science classes, excluding labs and intro classes, would probably take place in a smaller-sized classroom like the one in the video.
00:28
A look at a freshman dorm here at midd!
Dorms
Tori's freshman friend Zeke shows us his room and talks about why he loves living in Stewart Hall.
00:49
Tori shows you her room
Dorms
Tori's room may not be very large, but that's only because it's RA housing (most sophomore rooms are larger!). She also tells you what kind of furniture Midd provides you: desk, wardrobe, desk, chair, bed, and bookshelf.
00:50
Audrey explains commons system at midd
Tori's friend Audrey explains the Commons system at Middlebury. The summer before an incoming freshman's first semester, they choose a First-Year Seminar, which is a required class and can cover all kinds of different subjects. From there, those seminars are then affiliated with a particular commons: Atwater, Brainerd, Cook, Ross, or Wannacott. They each are housed in particular first year dorms. That way, you can have a close community of people you not only take classes with, but live with as well.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved