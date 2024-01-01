YOU'RE WATCHING
Biola University Campus
01:14
Jocelyn shows you the student union building and fluor fountain
Jocelyn shows you Biola's infamous Fluor Fountain which is home to many chairs and tables to study, tan, and hang out with friends. She also gives a quick tour of Biola's 24-hour accessible, Student Union Building(SUB). Inside the SUB there are offices of many student run organizations like the Student Missionary Union(SMU), Student Government Association(SGA), and Student Programming and Activities(SPA).
01:05
Jocelyn shows you library resources
Biola's library offers a range of services that come at no cost to the students. The Writing Center provides help in essay writing, speech outlines, and research papers. The course reserves allow you to check out books, so that you don't have to rent them. Study rooms are great for group projects or study groups.
00:26
Jocelyn shows you the jesus mural
The Jesus Mural, originally named The Word, is a symbol of Biola. The two shadows behind Jesus represent the Father and Holy Spirit. This mural is located on the way to the Biola Cafeteria. This serves as a reminder that Christ is watching over us and reaffirms the Trinity
01:03
Jocelyn gives a quick tour of sutherland hall
Jocelyn shows you Sutherland! This building is home to the School of Education and Peer Academic Advising. Sutherland Auditorium is where most of Biola's chapels are held. This building is crucial for every students since Peer Academic Advising is required for every student.
00:46
Jocelyn talks about the biola bells
The Biola Bells originally sat on top of the original university when it was located in the heart of Los Angeles. 5 of the bells are on this structure and they ring daily, signifying chapels or times of day. This campus landmark is a great spot to meet up with friends or just admire on your way to class.
00:53
Jocelyn shows you your workout central
Jocelyn shows you the Student Gym, Track, and Swimming Pool! The track is open several hours a day for students, but make sure to check the online schedule because it is closed for most practices. The student gym is open Monday 6:30 a.m.–12 a.m. Tuesday 6:30 a.m.–12 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 a.m.–12 a.m. Thursday 6:30 a.m.–12 a.m. Friday 6:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m.–12 a.m. The pool Monday 6–7 a.m., 12:30–2 p.m. Tuesday 6–7 a.m. Wednesday 6–7 a.m., 12:30–2 p.m. Thursday 6–7 a.m. Friday 12:30–2 p.m. Saturday 1–3 p.m. Sunday 2–4 p.m.
00:49
Jocelyn shows you the fireplace pavilion
Jocelyn shows you the Fireplace Pavilion, the home of many worship nights, concerts, and campus activities, like the Thrift Shop Pop Up. The thrift shop popup raises funds for the Student Enrichment and Intercultural Development events. Students can donate items and they are sold on campus. Other events that happen at the Fireplace Pavilion include The Eddy, an outdoor concert that is put on twice a semester where artists perform a live concert.
00:35
Jocelyn takes you inside the business building
Jocelyn brings you inside Biola's Business Building, home of the Crowell School of Business. Classrooms here are lecture style and vary in size.
00:34
Jocelyn talks about metzger lawn
Jocelyn shows you Metzger Lawn. Here where students will enjoy the sunshine and spend time with friends. This quad sits right in between the library and Calvary Chapel. It is the perfect picnic spot!
Biola University
00:26
Biola University Biola Library
01:05
Biola University Business Building
Biola University Chase Gymnasium
01:04
Jocelyn shows you chase gymnasium and the biola track
Jocelyn brings you outside Chase Gymnasium and to the track. Chase Gymnasium is home to the Biola Eagle's Men and Women's Basketball Team. Biola is a D2 school in the NCAA. The track is home for the soccer teams, track and field team, and the lacrosse team (under league sports). Many activities happen within Chase Gy, such as Missions Conference, Torrey Conference, intramurals, and singpiration.