How long do Biola University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for Biola University, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Biola University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Biola University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Biola University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Biola University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as La Mirada, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Biola University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. La Mirada weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Biola University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Biola University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Biola University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Biola University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore La Mirada if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Biola University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Biola University?

Below is a list of every Biola University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Biola University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Biola University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Biola University students!

What is city La Mirada, CA like?

La Mirada is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Biola University.

Who are the tour guides for Biola University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Biola University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Biola University tours:

Biola University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Biola University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, La Mirada and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Biola University in person.

