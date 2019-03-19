Sign Up
Biola University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Biola University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for Biola University, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Biola University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Biola University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Biola University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Biola University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as La Mirada, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Biola University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. La Mirada weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Biola University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Biola University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Biola University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Biola University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore La Mirada if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Biola University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Biola University?

Below is a list of every Biola University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Biola University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Biola University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Biola University students!

What is city La Mirada, CA like?

La Mirada is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Biola University.

Who are the tour guides for Biola University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Biola University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Biola University tours:

Biola University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Biola University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, La Mirada and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Biola University in person.

01:14
Jocelyn shows you the student union building and fluor fountain
Jocelyn Chu Campus
Jocelyn shows you Biola's infamous Fluor Fountain which is home to many chairs and tables to study, tan, and hang out with friends. She also gives a quick tour of Biola's 24-hour accessible, Student Union Building(SUB). Inside the SUB there are offices of many student run organizations like the Student Missionary Union(SMU), Student Government Association(SGA), and Student Programming and Activities(SPA).
00:49
Jocelyn shows you the fireplace pavilion
Jocelyn Chu Campus
Jocelyn shows you the Fireplace Pavilion, the home of many worship nights, concerts, and campus activities, like the Thrift Shop Pop Up. The thrift shop popup raises funds for the Student Enrichment and Intercultural Development events. Students can donate items and they are sold on campus. Other events that happen at the Fireplace Pavilion include The Eddy, an outdoor concert that is put on twice a semester where artists perform a live concert.
00:34
Jocelyn talks about metzger lawn
Jocelyn Chu Campus
Jocelyn shows you Metzger Lawn. Here where students will enjoy the sunshine and spend time with friends. This quad sits right in between the library and Calvary Chapel. It is the perfect picnic spot!
02:46
Jocelyn sits you down to talk professors
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn sits down with you to talk about what Biola's professors are like and what makes Biola class sizes special. Her experience highlights the communication studies, business administration, ad biblical studies departments, but many students around Biola have a similar experience.
01:03
Jocelyn gives a quick tour of sutherland hall
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn shows you Sutherland! This building is home to the School of Education and Peer Academic Advising. Sutherland Auditorium is where most of Biola's chapels are held. This building is crucial for every students since Peer Academic Advising is required for every student.
00:55
Jocelyn brings you inside the lim center for science, technology and health
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn brings you on a short tour of the Lim Science Center which is the newest building on Biola's campus. This building houses most of the nursing and biology classrooms and offices. She will show you a quick look at what general classrooms look like.
01:14
Jocelyn talks about the classroom experience
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn sits down and talks a little bit more about what the classroom experience is like at Biola University. To check out more statistics, go to https://www.collegefactual.com/colleges/biola-university/student-life/diversity/
00:35
Jocelyn takes you inside the business building
Jocelyn Chu Academics
Jocelyn brings you inside Biola's Business Building, home of the Crowell School of Business. Classrooms here are lecture style and vary in size.
00:46
Jocelyn talks about the biola bells
Jocelyn Chu Campus
The Biola Bells originally sat on top of the original university when it was located in the heart of Los Angeles. 5 of the bells are on this structure and they ring daily, signifying chapels or times of day. This campus landmark is a great spot to meet up with friends or just admire on your way to class.
01:40
Jocelyn introduces herself and campus life
Jocelyn Chu Dorms
Jocelyn is a sophomore Communication Studies Major with a double minor in Business Administration and Biblical Studies. She is originally from Redlands, CA and loves the Southern California weather. Next year she is going to be a Resident Advisor (RA) in Hope Hall! There are seven residence halls on campus and every building has multiple RAs!
