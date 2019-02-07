Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Brandeis University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Brandeis University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Brandeis University , so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brandeis University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brandeis University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brandeis University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brandeis University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Waltham, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brandeis University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Waltham weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brandeis University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brandeis University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brandeis University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brandeis University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Waltham if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brandeis University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brandeis University ?

Below is a list of every Brandeis University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brandeis University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brandeis University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brandeis University students!

What is city Waltham, MA like?

Waltham is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brandeis University .

Who are the tour guides for Brandeis University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brandeis University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brandeis University tours:

Brandeis University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brandeis University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Waltham and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brandeis University in person.

Trending Now
01:35
Meet diana and get a taste of brandeis
Diana Epstein Campus
Hi, there my name is Diana and I am your Campus Reel ambassador. I come from Philly and on-campus I am captain of the rugby team and have a job working at phonathon. Join me to learn more about what Brandeis has to offer!
01:55
North: the freshman residence quad
Diana Epstein Dorms
Come find out why North is the better freshman residence hall. With natural triples and a grassy yard where you're sure to find students passing around frisbees.
01:04
Laundry and friends
Diana Epstein Dorms
Meet Ana the only freshman on Brandeis's women's tennis team! She's majoring in psych and business and comes from outside Chicago.
00:51
Fit and fun
Diana Epstein
Come take a peak inside Gosman (the gym) at the main weight room for NARPS (non athletic regular people). This is the largest weight room on campus but not the only one there are small gyms in most of the residence quads.
02:35
Nomnom food
Diana Epstein Food
A rundown on the meal plans at Brandeis. My advice is to get the 12 meal plan because it has the most points. Points can be used for snacks and coffee and sushi etc.
00:55
Up rabb: the humanities quad
Diana Epstein Academics
Watch me climb up the infamous and tiring RABB steps and get a taste of the ever busy RABB humanities quad. No matter your major you won't be able to escape a class up RABB
00:57
Freshman housing options
Diana Epstein Dorms
At Brandeis, Freshman are given limited options for housing. You fill out a form about your study habits and they do their best to pair you with someone you would be compatible with. After your freshman year, you have your choice of who and where to live.
01:31
Welcome to my humble abode
Diana Epstein Dorms
Welcome to my natural triple! Natural Triples have two rooms and honestly is one of the best options you can get as a freshman for housing options!
01:16
Weekends on campus
Diana Epstein
On the weekends Brandeis offers free shuttles into Boston to get off campus. There are also usually parties to go to whether they be fraternity parties (which are not affiliated with the school) or different groups on campus having get-togethers.
01:06
Game day culture and the library
Diana Epstein
Brandeis is a D3 sports school so game day culture is rather lacking. We have an app that if you go to sporting events you can get points and free gear. However, most people on the weekends spend their time studying or in Boston.
