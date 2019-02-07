How long do Brandeis University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for Brandeis University , so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brandeis University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brandeis University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brandeis University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brandeis University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Waltham, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brandeis University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Waltham weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brandeis University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brandeis University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brandeis University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brandeis University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Waltham if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brandeis University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brandeis University ?

Below is a list of every Brandeis University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brandeis University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brandeis University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brandeis University students!

What is city Waltham, MA like?

Waltham is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brandeis University .

Who are the tour guides for Brandeis University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brandeis University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brandeis University tours:

Brandeis University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brandeis University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Waltham and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brandeis University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: