Brandeis University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Brandeis University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Brandeis University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Brandeis University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Brandeis University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Brandeis University campus by taking you around Waltham. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Brandeis University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Brandeis University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Brandeis University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Brandeis University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Brandeis University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Brandeis University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Brandeis University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Brandeis University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Brandeis University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Brandeis University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Brandeis University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Brandeis University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Brandeis University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Brandeis University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Brandeis University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Brandeis University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Brandeis University and Waltham during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:35
Meet diana and get a taste of brandeis
Diana Epstein Campus
Hi, there my name is Diana and I am your Campus Reel ambassador. I come from Philly and on-campus I am captain of the rugby team and have a job working at phonathon. Join me to learn more about what Brandeis has to offer!
01:55
North: the freshman residence quad
Diana Epstein Dorms
Come find out why North is the better freshman residence hall. With natural triples and a grassy yard where you're sure to find students passing around frisbees.
01:04
Laundry and friends
Diana Epstein Dorms
Meet Ana the only freshman on Brandeis's women's tennis team! She's majoring in psych and business and comes from outside Chicago.
00:51
Fit and fun
Diana Epstein
Come take a peak inside Gosman (the gym) at the main weight room for NARPS (non athletic regular people). This is the largest weight room on campus but not the only one there are small gyms in most of the residence quads.
02:35
Nomnom food
Diana Epstein Food
A rundown on the meal plans at Brandeis. My advice is to get the 12 meal plan because it has the most points. Points can be used for snacks and coffee and sushi etc.
00:55
Up rabb: the humanities quad
Diana Epstein Academics
Watch me climb up the infamous and tiring RABB steps and get a taste of the ever busy RABB humanities quad. No matter your major you won't be able to escape a class up RABB
00:57
Freshman housing options
Diana Epstein Dorms
At Brandeis, Freshman are given limited options for housing. You fill out a form about your study habits and they do their best to pair you with someone you would be compatible with. After your freshman year, you have your choice of who and where to live.
01:31
Welcome to my humble abode
Diana Epstein Dorms
Welcome to my natural triple! Natural Triples have two rooms and honestly is one of the best options you can get as a freshman for housing options!
01:16
Weekends on campus
Diana Epstein
On the weekends Brandeis offers free shuttles into Boston to get off campus. There are also usually parties to go to whether they be fraternity parties (which are not affiliated with the school) or different groups on campus having get-togethers.
01:06
Game day culture and the library
Diana Epstein
Brandeis is a D3 sports school so game day culture is rather lacking. We have an app that if you go to sporting events you can get points and free gear. However, most people on the weekends spend their time studying or in Boston.
