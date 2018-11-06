Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

College of the Holy Cross Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do College of the Holy Cross tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for College of the Holy Cross, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of College of the Holy Cross and stay informed on campus life.

Where do College of the Holy Cross tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your College of the Holy Cross tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring College of the Holy Cross in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Worcester, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at College of the Holy Cross, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Worcester weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The College of the Holy Cross website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do College of the Holy Cross tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of College of the Holy Cross starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because College of the Holy Cross students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Worcester if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the College of the Holy Cross admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at College of the Holy Cross?

Below is a list of every College of the Holy Cross building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a College of the Holy Cross tour?

All CampusReel tours for College of the Holy Cross include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see College of the Holy Cross students!

What is city Worcester, MA like?

Worcester is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at College of the Holy Cross.

Who are the tour guides for College of the Holy Cross on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at College of the Holy Cross. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of College of the Holy Cross tours:

College of the Holy Cross, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if College of the Holy Cross is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Worcester and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting College of the Holy Cross in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:48
Welcome to holy cross!!!
Joe O'Brien Campus
Hi Guys! My name is Joe and I will be showing you guys around the College of the Holy Cross! I will be showing you guys everything, from the campus to the party scene. I will not hold back I will give you guys what I love about HC and what I don't love. I love my school but I want to make sure that HC is the place for you so I will be honest about everything. I hope you guys enjoy!!
01:12
Welcome to kimball quad!
Joe O'Brien Campus
Welcome to Kimball Quad! One of our three main quads on campus! It is in between Alumni and Carlin Halls and is in front of Kimball Dining Hall. A lot of major school-sponsored events such as our 175th-anniversary celebration and our fall harvest festival are celebrated on Kimball Quad.
00:45
Welcome to memorial plaza!
Joe O'Brien Campus
Memorial Plaza is one of our quieter places on campus. Not much goes on here but I still think it's worth showing you guys because of how beautiful it is. A lot of students come here to study or eat lunch. It is a beautiful dedication to the Holy Cross alumni whose lives were lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks.
01:09
Welcome to the hoval!
Joe O'Brien Campus
The Hoval is our main quad on campus! A lot of our student-run events take place on the Hoval. Our pep rally was held on the Hoval, Food Truck Fridays where various food trucks serve free food are held on the Hoval, our spring concert is held on the Hoval, and even movies are shown on the Hoval sometimes! The Hoval is probably the outdoor center of student life here on campus.
01:08
Academic building 1: stein hall
Joe O'Brien Academics
Stein Hall is one of our three main academic buildings on campus. I have all my classes in Stein and odds are you will too. Most of our departments are located in Stein such as Econ, Poly Sci, Accounting, Foreign Language, etc. So you will most likely have a lot of classes here. If you come to Holy Cross you will know Stein very well.
01:36
Academic building 2: brooks music hall
Joe O'Brien Academics
Brooks Hall is the home of our Music Department. If you want to become a music major you will definitely be spending a lot of time here. Brooks holds classrooms, a concert hall, and its own music library. We are building a new center for arts and creativity but for right now Brooks is the artistic hub on campus.
01:09
Academic building 3: smith labs
Joe O'Brien Academics
Smith Labs is the head of our science departments here at Holy Cross. We currently offer majors in Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Environmental Studies. We also have minors in Geoscience and a 3+2 program with Columbia University (Yes THE Columbia University) for Engineering. If you visit Smith make sure to check out the Science Cafe (Its the best Cafe on campus).
02:02
Campion house
Joe O'Brien Academics
Campion House holds the offices of our Class Chaplains. We are a Catholic school and most of our chaplains are Catholic but we do not exclude anyone from making appointments or visiting Campion. Campion is open for Students to relax, eat a freshly baked cookie, or study. It's a great place to take a breather and start a conversation either with a chaplain or a fellow student at Campion.
02:05
The classroom experience at holy cross
Joe O'Brien Academics
Here I show you guys a typical classroom here at HC. This classroom is actually where my accounting class takes place. You can see the classrooms are not that big. We do not have lecture halls here on campus if we do I've never taken a class in one. Our classrooms are very similar to those of high school so class time is very intimate. You know your professor and your professor knows you, you are not simply a name on their roster.
01:27
The chapels at holy cross
Joe O'Brien Campus
Here we have the three main chapels on campus. We have St Joseph's Chapel, The Mary Chapel, and the Mccooey Chapel. Both Catholic and Protestant Services are held in these chapels every Sunday, and on top of that, we have many events and celebrations (such as Freshman Convocation) in these Chapels. Whether you are religious or not these chapels play a vital role in student life here. No one is excluded from visiting these chapels or attending any events here. Whether you are Catholic, Orthodox, Muslim, Protestant, Jewish, Atheist, Hindu etc. you are welcome to stop by St Joe's anytime.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved