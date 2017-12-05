Sign Up
Smith College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Smith College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Smith College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Smith College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Smith College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Smith College campus by taking you around Northampton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Smith College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Smith College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Smith College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Smith College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Smith College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Smith College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Smith College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Smith College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Smith College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Smith College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Smith College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Smith College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Smith College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Smith College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Smith College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Smith College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Smith College and Northampton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

