CAMPUSREEL

Wellesley College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Wellesley College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Wellesley College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Wellesley College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Wellesley College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Wellesley College campus by taking you around Wellesley. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Wellesley College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Wellesley College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Wellesley College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Wellesley College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Wellesley College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Wellesley College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Wellesley College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Wellesley College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Wellesley College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Wellesley College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Wellesley College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Wellesley College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Wellesley College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Wellesley College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Wellesley College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Wellesley College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Wellesley College and Wellesley during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:21
Meet katy! your wellesley college campusreel ambassador!
Campus
Meet Katy! She is a sophomore at Wellesley College and is SUPER excited to show you around campus.
01:53
Meet christiane! a great person and a sweet soul!
Academics
Wellesley has many great students with diverse backgrounds and interests! Meet Christiane, a sophomore who loves Wellesley and science (in that order).
00:32
Katy explains the 5 dining halls on campus and shows you her favorite one
Food
Wellesley is very proud of its 5 dining halls each with a unique theme and special amenities. No matter what you're craving, you can find it at Wellesley. Every dining hall also has ice cream in it due to an endowment by a frozen treat loving alum!
02:03
Emily the uppcerclass-woman!
Campus
Meet a junior with a passion for learning and a passion for Wellesley! Emily is super excited to tell everyone what she loves about her school.
01:56
See katy's room!
Dorms
Take a look at my room, which is a common size for upper class students. It also shows the types of decor allowed at Wellesley and some included furniture. Many rooms at Wellesley have a lake view like mine and students usually have their windows open for fresh air.
00:22
Journey to the center of the quad
Academics
Wellesley has an academic quad located in the center of campus. It is home to all humanities and social science classes and every student has to take at least one class in the quad. The quad is full of study spots and even cafes to fuel your mind while you work.
00:43
Aerial view of the science center!!
Academics
See the science Center from the top floor! The science center is a building built around another building and is very visibly from two different times. People take science, math, and engineering courses in the science center or just play sardines at night in the maze-like building.
00:33
Digital classroom in pendelton!
Academics
Wellesley has many classrooms of varying ages and sizes. This video shows you a more modern classroom with a screening area and a sound booth! This classroom is located in the Education department but host many class types such as Economics and Political Science.
00:17
Seminar and lecture hall in founders hall!
Academics
Founders Hall is the home to language, religion, history, and women's studies classes, among many others. Founders is attached to Green Hall which has the same classes along with administrative offices. In the basement of founders you can find a student run coop called El Table.
00:49
Common room study sesh
Dorms
Many students study in their dorm's common room because it is close to their rooms but removed enough so they can focus on schoolwork. The Stone Davis common room is representative of most dorm's common rooms, complete with couches, a TV, and a table to work at. Common rooms also host weekly teas and dorm meetings.
