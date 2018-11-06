Sign Up
College of the Holy Cross Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are College of the Holy Cross virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. College of the Holy Cross is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of College of the Holy Cross virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the College of the Holy Cross vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the College of the Holy Cross campus by taking you around Worcester. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a College of the Holy Cross virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit College of the Holy Cross in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of College of the Holy Cross is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the College of the Holy Cross people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting College of the Holy Cross and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting College of the Holy Cross in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at College of the Holy Cross?

For your convenience, below is a list of College of the Holy Cross places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a College of the Holy Cross virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring College of the Holy Cross on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting College of the Holy Cross in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the College of the Holy Cross virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a College of the Holy Cross virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a College of the Holy Cross virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting College of the Holy Cross in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour College of the Holy Cross. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience College of the Holy Cross and Worcester during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:48
Welcome to holy cross!!!
Joe O'Brien Campus
Hi Guys! My name is Joe and I will be showing you guys around the College of the Holy Cross! I will be showing you guys everything, from the campus to the party scene. I will not hold back I will give you guys what I love about HC and what I don't love. I love my school but I want to make sure that HC is the place for you so I will be honest about everything. I hope you guys enjoy!!
01:12
Welcome to kimball quad!
Joe O'Brien Campus
Welcome to Kimball Quad! One of our three main quads on campus! It is in between Alumni and Carlin Halls and is in front of Kimball Dining Hall. A lot of major school-sponsored events such as our 175th-anniversary celebration and our fall harvest festival are celebrated on Kimball Quad.
00:45
Welcome to memorial plaza!
Joe O'Brien Campus
Memorial Plaza is one of our quieter places on campus. Not much goes on here but I still think it's worth showing you guys because of how beautiful it is. A lot of students come here to study or eat lunch. It is a beautiful dedication to the Holy Cross alumni whose lives were lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks.
01:09
Welcome to the hoval!
Joe O'Brien Campus
The Hoval is our main quad on campus! A lot of our student-run events take place on the Hoval. Our pep rally was held on the Hoval, Food Truck Fridays where various food trucks serve free food are held on the Hoval, our spring concert is held on the Hoval, and even movies are shown on the Hoval sometimes! The Hoval is probably the outdoor center of student life here on campus.
01:08
Academic building 1: stein hall
Joe O'Brien Academics
Stein Hall is one of our three main academic buildings on campus. I have all my classes in Stein and odds are you will too. Most of our departments are located in Stein such as Econ, Poly Sci, Accounting, Foreign Language, etc. So you will most likely have a lot of classes here. If you come to Holy Cross you will know Stein very well.
01:36
Academic building 2: brooks music hall
Joe O'Brien Academics
Brooks Hall is the home of our Music Department. If you want to become a music major you will definitely be spending a lot of time here. Brooks holds classrooms, a concert hall, and its own music library. We are building a new center for arts and creativity but for right now Brooks is the artistic hub on campus.
01:09
Academic building 3: smith labs
Joe O'Brien Academics
Smith Labs is the head of our science departments here at Holy Cross. We currently offer majors in Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Environmental Studies. We also have minors in Geoscience and a 3+2 program with Columbia University (Yes THE Columbia University) for Engineering. If you visit Smith make sure to check out the Science Cafe (Its the best Cafe on campus).
02:02
Campion house
Joe O'Brien Academics
Campion House holds the offices of our Class Chaplains. We are a Catholic school and most of our chaplains are Catholic but we do not exclude anyone from making appointments or visiting Campion. Campion is open for Students to relax, eat a freshly baked cookie, or study. It's a great place to take a breather and start a conversation either with a chaplain or a fellow student at Campion.
02:05
The classroom experience at holy cross
Joe O'Brien Academics
Here I show you guys a typical classroom here at HC. This classroom is actually where my accounting class takes place. You can see the classrooms are not that big. We do not have lecture halls here on campus if we do I've never taken a class in one. Our classrooms are very similar to those of high school so class time is very intimate. You know your professor and your professor knows you, you are not simply a name on their roster.
01:27
The chapels at holy cross
Joe O'Brien Campus
Here we have the three main chapels on campus. We have St Joseph's Chapel, The Mary Chapel, and the Mccooey Chapel. Both Catholic and Protestant Services are held in these chapels every Sunday, and on top of that, we have many events and celebrations (such as Freshman Convocation) in these Chapels. Whether you are religious or not these chapels play a vital role in student life here. No one is excluded from visiting these chapels or attending any events here. Whether you are Catholic, Orthodox, Muslim, Protestant, Jewish, Atheist, Hindu etc. you are welcome to stop by St Joe's anytime.
