Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Brown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Brown University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 114 tour videos for Brown University , so you can expect to spend between 342 to 570 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Brown University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Brown University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Brown University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Brown University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Providence, RI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Brown University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Providence weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Brown University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Brown University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Brown University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Brown University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Providence if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Brown University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Brown University ?

Below is a list of every Brown University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Brown University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Brown University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Brown University students!

What is city Providence, RI like?

Providence is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Brown University .

Who are the tour guides for Brown University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Brown University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Brown University tours:

Brown University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Brown University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Providence and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Brown University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:59
Meet ike! and get ready for him to take you through a day in his life
Ike is a junior studying business, entrepreneurship, and organizations. He is heavily involved around campus. Check out Bruno the Bear in the background - it has been the college's mascot since 1887.
01:15
Ike shows off "brown's beautiful main green".
The main green is considered the social hub of campus. On sunny afternoons, like today, kids hang out and do work, play frisbee, and a ton of other activities.
00:29
Take a stroll with tomi through the main green at brown
The main green at Brown is part of the original 8-acre campus. Concerts, dances, exhibits and more all take place here, along with day-to-day activities like frisbee.
00:24
Tomi stops for a quick frisbee toss on the quad
A typical college stereotype: students play frisbee. It's definitely true, at least at Brown.
00:47
Tomi shows you around his dorm room at brown
Dorms
Tomi is a junior from Nigeria living in housing specifically for international students.
00:31
Tomi asks manu why he chose brown
Campus
Manu, president of the International House, explain his reasoning for choosing Brown - the community atmosphere.
00:36
Take a walk with tomi through his dorm hallway
Dorms
Freshmen live with a roommate in units of 50 to 60 1st years. Following freshman year, upperclassmen pick their own rooms, such as a single or with friends in a suite or apartment, through a housing lottery system.
01:20
Welcome to "hotel andrews" - the freshman dorms at brown
Dorms
Hotel Andrews is a large semi-quad structure made of a main terrace and two winged dorms connected on both sides. The wings, East and West Andrews, along with the main hall, create a space known as Andrews Commons.
00:42
Ollie and tomi introduce the main dining hall on campus: the ratty
Food
Tomi considers The Ratty the number 1 eatery on campus. The Ratty is a buffet-style dining hall and is open from 7am to 7:30pm and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
00:17
Check out the main eatery on campus: the ratty
Food
The Sharpe Refectory, better known as "The Ratty", was renovated in 2017 to provide more and better meal options on campus. The salad bar was doubled in size and three new serving stations were made to provide on-demand omelettes, pastas, pizza and sandwiches.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved