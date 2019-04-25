Sign Up
Bryn Mawr College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Bryn Mawr College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Bryn Mawr College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Bryn Mawr College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Bryn Mawr College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Bryn Mawr College campus by taking you around Bryn Mawr. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Bryn Mawr College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Bryn Mawr College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Bryn Mawr College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Bryn Mawr College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Bryn Mawr College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Bryn Mawr College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Bryn Mawr College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Bryn Mawr College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Bryn Mawr College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Bryn Mawr College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Bryn Mawr College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Bryn Mawr College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Bryn Mawr College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Bryn Mawr College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Bryn Mawr College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Bryn Mawr College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Bryn Mawr College and Bryn Mawr during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:30
Introduction
Grace Woo Campus
Hey everyone! My name is Grace and I'm currently a sophomore at Bryn Mawr College, which is a women's college in PA! So, if you are interested in Bryn Mawr or women's colleges or even just smaller sized liberal arts colleges.. keep on watching!!
02:17
Dorm information
Grace Woo Dorms
At Bryn Mawr College, there are 10 dorm buildings. Freshmen get a dorm based on their survey they take before entering as a student, and sophomores, juniors, and seniors go through a dorm/room draw during the second semester of the year, each year!
02:21
Dorm room tour
Grace Woo Dorms
So.. this is my dorm room! My dorm building, Erdman Hall, is actually connected to one of our dining halls (Erdman Dining Hall), which is very convenient! I live in a single, which Erdman has a lot of, however, in most dorms, there will be singles, doubles, triples, and quads! Erdman singles usually look like the one I live in, however, other dorms have rooms that are very different in size.
01:45
Dining hall information
Grace Woo Food
Just like my dorm building has a dining hall (Erdman), another dorm called New Dorm has a dining hall right next door called New Dorm Dining Hall.
01:27
Typical school night
Grace Woo Academics
This is a video on what I do on a typical school night!!
00:41
New dorm dining hall tour
Grace Woo Food
Welcome to our New Dorm Dining Hall! New Dorm dining hall is a bit small, but still cozy! There is a pizza bar, salad bar, and deli section for all lunches and dinners. Every couple of months, there are different cultural food that is also served!
01:47
Park science building
Grace Woo Academics
Park Science Building is home to the STEM students on campus! With a library also on the third floor, Park Science Building also has many math/science classrooms and labs, as well as a large study area, with private rooms!
02:06
Campus center & lantern van
Grace Woo Campus
Here is Bryn Mawr's Campus Center, that has study areas, the bookstore (downstairs), the campus mailboxes, and a cafe! In this video, my friend and I will explain about the campus shuttle/lantern van on campus!
01:36
Bettws y coed building
Grace Woo Campus
Here is the building that is home to the Education and Psychology department!
02:21
Class schedule
Grace Woo Academics
This is what my class schedule is like!
