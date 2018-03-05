Sign Up
Stevens Institute of Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Stevens Institute of Technology virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Stevens Institute of Technology is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Stevens Institute of Technology virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Stevens Institute of Technology vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Stevens Institute of Technology campus by taking you around Hoboken. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Stevens Institute of Technology virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Stevens Institute of Technology in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Stevens Institute of Technology is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Stevens Institute of Technology people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Stevens Institute of Technology and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Stevens Institute of Technology in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Stevens Institute of Technology?

For your convenience, below is a list of Stevens Institute of Technology places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Stevens Institute of Technology virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Stevens Institute of Technology on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Stevens Institute of Technology in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Stevens Institute of Technology virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Stevens Institute of Technology virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Stevens Institute of Technology virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Stevens Institute of Technology in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Stevens Institute of Technology. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Stevens Institute of Technology and Hoboken during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:10
Justin introduces himself
Dorms
Justin introduces himself and gives some background on who he is. Looking forward to a great tour!
00:43
Justin tells you about stevens
Campus
Justin talks to you about where Stevens Institute of Technology is located, its size, how many students go there, and what the weather is like. Hoboken is an amazing town and it's such a great city to go to school in. Stevens has a diverse population from all over the world and is truly an international campus.
00:20
Justin shows you pier a in hoboken
Justin shows you around a really nice place to go and hang out in Hoboken. There are also Piers B and C further north. All Piers offer something unique.
00:22
Walking along the water in hoboken
Hoboken has an amazing view along the water. Great for taking photos of the NYC skyline or just soaking in the view.
00:46
Meet chris!
Campus
Chris talks about who he is and talks about his experiences at Stevens.
00:25
Check out our turf field
Campus
Justin shows you the turf field and talks about some of the athletics. Additionally he talks about the gym requirements.
00:47
Jonas hall room tour
Dorms
Justin shows you around his room in Jonas Hall at Stevens. Describes some of the different aspects of the rooms.
00:15
Thank you everyone!
Campus
Thank you everyone for joining me on this tour. I hope this was informative and helps you get a sense of what Stevens is like. Thanks again!
00:21
A look inside of the library
Academics
Justin takes you inside the library at Stevens and talks about his favorite places to study.
00:13
Awesome architecture in hoboken
Hoboken has a lot of really interesting and cool architecture. This Walgreeens used to be a bank and it just transformed the inside.
