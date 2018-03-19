Sign Up
Skidmore College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Skidmore College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Skidmore College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Skidmore College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Skidmore College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Skidmore College campus by taking you around Saratoga Springs. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Skidmore College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Skidmore College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Skidmore College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Skidmore College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Skidmore College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Skidmore College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Skidmore College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Skidmore College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Skidmore College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Skidmore College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Skidmore College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Skidmore College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Skidmore College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Skidmore College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Skidmore College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Skidmore College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Skidmore College and Saratoga Springs during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:28
Meet your tour guide alicia!
Meet your tour guide Alicia, hear a little about her background and get ready to get to know Skidmore College.
01:17
Take a peak inside a freshman dorm
Dorms
See what a typical freshman triple looks like. Most freshmen live in triples, some lucky ones live in doubles. See what a typical suite is like and what it has to offer. The dorms in Skidmore all come with window seats which are great for studying and relaxing. At Skidmore, you get matched with your roommates through a survey about living habits. Living in a triple is a really great experience and forms amazing friendships.
02:27
Everything you need to know about skidmore
Academics
Let's talk about Skidmore College: Size, location, and Alicia's personal experience at Skidmore.
01:14
Welcome to the lucy scribner library
Campus
The Lucy Scribner Library, named after our founder, is the only library on campus. It offers the best research and academic resources and often hosts very fun, interactive and (during midterms and finals) relaxing events like coffee hour and service dog visits. The library is a great place to meet friends and study or start a research project.
02:08
Touring the lucy scribner library (part two)
Campus
The Lucy Scribner Library, named after our founder, is the only library on campus. It offers the best research and academic resources and often hosts very fun, interactive and (during midterms and finals) relaxing events like coffee hour and service dog visits. The library is a great place to meet friends and study or start a research project.
04:00
Alex's tour of the dana science center tour
Academics
Alex takes the lead in this video as she gives a tour of the science building. The Dana Science Center, referred to as Dana, is the science hub and has all the labs on campus. Due to Skidmore's breadth requirements everyone has at least one class in Dana at some point during their time at Skidmore.
01:43
Join us on our journey to saratoga springs
Skidmore College is located in Saratoga Springs. Saratoga Springs is a quaint, little town known for its horse-racing track. Saratoga is a great place for escaping the Skidmore bubble and going to work in coffee shops. There's lots of great food options and places to go in town. There's a CVS within walking distance and a Walmart and Target than you can take the bus to.
02:28
Our journey to saratoga springs (part two)
Skidmore College is located in Saratoga Springs. Saratoga Springs is a quaint, little town known for its horse-racing track. Saratoga is a great place for escaping the Skidmore bubble and going to work in coffee shops. There's lots of great food options and places to go in town. There's a CVS within walking distance and a Walmart and Target than you can take the bus to.
01:50
Palamountain hall and the world languages department
Academics
The 4th floor of Palamountain is home the the world language department. At Skidmore all students are required to take at least one foreign language class, so everyone has a class on this floor at some point. Many different languages are offered at Skidmore and you can always petition to do a self-taught language (I have a friend doing self-taught Lithuanian). Skidmore has a lot of resources to help people taking languages, like drilling, tutoring and conversation groups.
01:23
Art and business: where two worlds collide
Academics
Filene hall is home to both the Art History and Economics departments. Filene is tucked behind the library and the arts' building. It include's one of Skidmore's auditoriums.
