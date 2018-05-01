Sign Up
For schools
Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) campus by taking you around Bronxville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Sarah Lawrence College (SLC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) and Bronxville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:20
Meet tess and get ready to tour sarah lawrence!
Academics
Meet Tess, a first-year at Sarah Lawrence College, and get ready for your tour of SLC!
00:29
A tour of the north lawn
Take a tour of the North Lawn, one of two of SLC's quads. A hotspot for students (when the weather is nice) and home to an SLC gem: The TeaHaus! Surrounding the north lawn are dorms and classrooms (some of our classrooms are in our dorm buldings)!
01:42
Tess and sophie on campus size, location, and campus culture!
Tess and Sophie walk around the North Lawn while talking about SLC's proximity to New York City, campus life, and the weather in Bronxville.
00:32
The south lawn!
Campus
Take a quick tour of the South Lawn, the second quad on Sarah Lawrence Campus. Surroudning this quad is the Pub, The Performing Arts Center, and Westlands (our landmark building). Bonus points if you can spot the "Yoko" a sculpture you can sit on (named after alumnae Yoko Ono)!
01:10
Ben talks about why he chose sarah lawrence and the student life here!
Listen to Ben, a first-year, talk about why he chose Sarah Lawrence, what he likes and dislikes about SLC, and the campus culture!
04:03
Tess talks about why she chose sarah lawrence, campus life, and academics!
Academics
On her way to the library, Tess talks about why she chose Sarah Lawrence, her favorite and least favorite parts, and gives the rundown of an SLC student.
01:07
The performing arts center!
Campus
This is the P.A.C! Home to most of the theatre classes at SLC, and a majority of the school performances. Get a sneak peek at the set for an upcoming show, and a look at the lobby!
00:56
A classroom in the p.a.c!
Campus
A tour of a classroom in the Performing Arts Center, and a bit about the types of classrooms at SLC.
01:54
Lila and makela talk about why they chose sarah lawrence!
Academics
Listen to Lila and Makela, two first-years, talk about why they chose Sarah Lawrence, what they like and dislike about SLC, and the campus culture!
01:39
Hill house!
Dorms
Take a tour of a typical Freshman dorm! Hill House is one of the many on-campus living options for first-year students. Before Sarah Lawrence bought it, Hill House was just a regular apartment building, so it doesn't have that dormroom feel.
