CAMPUSREEL

Colgate University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Colgate University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Colgate University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Colgate University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Colgate University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Colgate University campus by taking you around Hamilton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Colgate University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Colgate University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Colgate University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Colgate University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Colgate University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Colgate University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Colgate University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Colgate University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Colgate University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Colgate University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Colgate University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Colgate University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Colgate University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Colgate University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Colgate University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Colgate University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Colgate University and Hamilton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:43
Check out 'the coop', colgate's student center
Campus
00:38
Welcome to the "diversity hub on campus", alana cultural center
Campus
00:31
Wil introduces the ho science center!
Academics
00:34
Take a walk through the residential quad at colgate!
Campus
00:34
"one of the most recognizable features of colgate is our chapel"
Academics
00:36
Wil takes a walk to frank dining hall
Food
00:29
Check out colgate's 24/7 cafeteria: frank dining hall!
Food
00:32
Wil explains freshman housing options at colgate
Dorms
FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Colgate University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to Colgate University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Colgate University dorm for you. Colgate University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Colgate University. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Curtiss Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Colgate University residence halls and Colgate University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Colgate University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Colgate University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Colgate University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Colgate dorms along with the above video. The Colgate University housing and dormitory options include Andrews Hall, East Hall, West Hall, Drake Hall, Parker Commons, Stillman Hall and Gate House. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Colgate University housing in Curtis Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Colgate University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Colgate University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Colgate University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Colgate University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Colgate dorms your home means making the most out of the Colgate University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Colgate University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Colgate University and use this Colgate University dorm tour in Curtis Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
00:34
Wil introduces the career services center at colgate!
Campus
00:20
Welcome to persson hall!
Academics
