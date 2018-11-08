Sign Up
Bucknell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Bucknell University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Bucknell University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Bucknell University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Bucknell University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Bucknell University campus by taking you around Lewisburg. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Bucknell University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Bucknell University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Bucknell University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Bucknell University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Bucknell University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Bucknell University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Bucknell University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Bucknell University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Bucknell University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Bucknell University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Bucknell University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Bucknell University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Bucknell University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Bucknell University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Bucknell University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Bucknell University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Bucknell University and Lewisburg during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:34
Welcome to bucknell!
Caroline T. Campus
This is my introduction as a bucknell student and who I am at Bucknell!
01:39
Bucknell dorm tour
Caroline T. Dorms
Here is a tour of my freshman dorm at bucknell university!
03:51
Running around bertrand library
Caroline T. Academics
I'm taking you around Bertrand library and all it has to offer, and showing you my
02:34
Discovering the bucknell athletic center
Caroline T. Campus
I don't really know a lot about athletics because I'm a theatre major, so I learned a lot going into this building too!
01:04
The single life (dorm)
Caroline T. Dorms
Here I talk with my RA about what it's like to be in a single room and how it differs from other housing options
04:55
Running around downtown lewisburg
Caroline T.
We go into Lewisburg every Monday to watch a film at our campus theatre, which is a single screen movie theatre owned by Bucknell. There are a lot of little shops in town and local restaurants that you can visit. Sorry it was dark, it gets dark now at around 4:30.
02:41
The bison
Caroline T. Food
The Bison is a student favorite on campus, with a variety of different foods you can choose from. People like it more because not only does it have more personalization in it's food options, but it has a more relaxing environment than the main dining hall.
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
Caroline T. Food
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
01:12
Malesardi quad
Caroline T. Campus
This is the main quad of Bucknell and is home to the famous Bucknell seal!
04:47
Partying at bucknell
Caroline T.
Here's a little chit chat about the social life at Bucknell and the different options one has here!
