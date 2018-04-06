Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

California Baptist University (CBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are California Baptist University (CBU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. California Baptist University (CBU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of California Baptist University (CBU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the California Baptist University (CBU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the California Baptist University (CBU) campus by taking you around Riverside. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a California Baptist University (CBU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit California Baptist University (CBU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of California Baptist University (CBU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the California Baptist University (CBU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting California Baptist University (CBU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting California Baptist University (CBU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at California Baptist University (CBU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of California Baptist University (CBU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a California Baptist University (CBU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring California Baptist University (CBU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting California Baptist University (CBU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the California Baptist University (CBU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a California Baptist University (CBU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a California Baptist University (CBU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting California Baptist University (CBU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour California Baptist University (CBU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience California Baptist University (CBU) and Riverside during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:23
Hey guys! welcome to cbu
Campus
Hey guys! Wanted to introduce myself and give a brief rundown of some new things coming to campus before giving my tour. I'm standing in one of my favorite spots on Campus, Harding Square.
02:23
Stamps courtyard, ascbu, and don't step on the cbu seal.
Campus
Stamps courtyard is a focal point of our campus! This is where many clubs set up tents or fundraisers take place, small events are held here like music performances and it's just a beautiful spot on campus. Also, make sure not to step on the CBU seal!
00:21
Here's the ring. just in case!
Campus
Heres the location of the CBU ring just in case you step on the CBU seal. Unless you don't feel like graduating, then don't bother.
00:52
The iconic palm drive
Campus
Palm Drive is the perfect location for a photo shoot, hammock-ing session, and just another piece that makes CBU one of the best college campuses in America.
01:13
Ran into some friends, hear what they have to say about cbu!
Campus
Saw some of my friends outside of tower hall and decided to ask them some questions about CBU to get their opinions!
01:55
The front lawn
Campus
This is the Front Lawn at CBU. Tons of events are held here and its truly just a great spot to hang out late at night, play ultimate frisbee, do a photoshoot, and more!
01:14
The brand new engineering building!
Campus
The new engineering building is almost finished! it is scheduled to be done in the Fall of 2018! Also, take a look around at the two beach volleyball nets and the brand new events center which was finished in 2017!
01:34
Chapel and the events center!
Campus
Check out the brand new events center! It holds over 5000 people and is where our chapel services are held. Chapel is mandatory but the speakers are usually AMAZING! With insightful knowledge, if you are a believer or not.
00:52
Food with friends at the alumni dinning commons
Food
Just enjoying a meal with some friends! The Alumni Dining Commons is a super social place with TONS of options for food!
01:18
A little bit more about cbu's main dining hall
Food
Just some important facts about the food here at CBU! 9th in the nation say whaaat?
