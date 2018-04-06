Sign Up
California Baptist University (CBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do California Baptist University (CBU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 34 tour videos for California Baptist University (CBU), so you can expect to spend between 102 to 170 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of California Baptist University (CBU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do California Baptist University (CBU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your California Baptist University (CBU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring California Baptist University (CBU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Riverside, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at California Baptist University (CBU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Riverside weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The California Baptist University (CBU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do California Baptist University (CBU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of California Baptist University (CBU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because California Baptist University (CBU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Riverside if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the California Baptist University (CBU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at California Baptist University (CBU)?

Below is a list of every California Baptist University (CBU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a California Baptist University (CBU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for California Baptist University (CBU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see California Baptist University (CBU) students!

What is city Riverside, CA like?

Riverside is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at California Baptist University (CBU).

Who are the tour guides for California Baptist University (CBU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at California Baptist University (CBU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of California Baptist University (CBU) tours:

California Baptist University (CBU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if California Baptist University (CBU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Riverside and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting California Baptist University (CBU) in person.

01:23
Hey guys! welcome to cbu
Campus
Hey guys! Wanted to introduce myself and give a brief rundown of some new things coming to campus before giving my tour. I'm standing in one of my favorite spots on Campus, Harding Square.
02:23
Stamps courtyard, ascbu, and don't step on the cbu seal.
Campus
Stamps courtyard is a focal point of our campus! This is where many clubs set up tents or fundraisers take place, small events are held here like music performances and it's just a beautiful spot on campus. Also, make sure not to step on the CBU seal!
00:21
Here's the ring. just in case!
Campus
Heres the location of the CBU ring just in case you step on the CBU seal. Unless you don't feel like graduating, then don't bother.
00:52
The iconic palm drive
Campus
Palm Drive is the perfect location for a photo shoot, hammock-ing session, and just another piece that makes CBU one of the best college campuses in America.
01:13
Ran into some friends, hear what they have to say about cbu!
Campus
Saw some of my friends outside of tower hall and decided to ask them some questions about CBU to get their opinions!
01:55
The front lawn
Campus
This is the Front Lawn at CBU. Tons of events are held here and its truly just a great spot to hang out late at night, play ultimate frisbee, do a photoshoot, and more!
01:14
The brand new engineering building!
Campus
The new engineering building is almost finished! it is scheduled to be done in the Fall of 2018! Also, take a look around at the two beach volleyball nets and the brand new events center which was finished in 2017!
01:34
Chapel and the events center!
Campus
Check out the brand new events center! It holds over 5000 people and is where our chapel services are held. Chapel is mandatory but the speakers are usually AMAZING! With insightful knowledge, if you are a believer or not.
00:52
Food with friends at the alumni dinning commons
Food
Just enjoying a meal with some friends! The Alumni Dining Commons is a super social place with TONS of options for food!
01:18
A little bit more about cbu's main dining hall
Food
Just some important facts about the food here at CBU! 9th in the nation say whaaat?
