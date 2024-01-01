YOU'RE WATCHING
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Campus
Evie shows you around the 24-hour area of kennedy library
With approximately 600,000 books, 45,000 online journals, 750 print journals, and 20,000 eBooks, the library serves an important function in the surrounding community. It's also the largest library between Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara.
Tour the business building with sam!
The business building is home to the biggest lecture hall on campus. It's also just plain good to look at! Watch as Sam shows you around.
Get your gym on at the rec center!
Cal Poly's Recreation Center is amazing! Lots of equipment, workout space and class options make this place great to ease your mind between midterms or during finals! Check this place out with Sam!
Fremont and the turkeys
Here is a little bit of info that you should know about Cal Poly's campus
Evie tells you about the engineering building - one of her favorite buildings on campus
Calpoly: Favorite buidling on campus (part 3 of 3)
01:56
Evie gives you a tour of a cerro vista apartment!
Perched at the base of the northeast hillside of campus, the Cerro Vista Apartment community overlooks Cal Poly, offering gorgeous views and easy access to nearby hiking trails. Each apartment provides direct outdoor access and has a full kitchen, living room common area, two suite-style bathrooms, and three to four bedrooms.
Evie takes you through the baker science and math building
We'll begin by walking through the first floor of Baker. The building is named after Warren J. Baker, the former university president of California Polytechnic State University. He held the office continuously from 1979 until 2010.
