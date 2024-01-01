Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Campus

00:41
Evie shows you around the 24-hour area of kennedy library
Academics
With approximately 600,000 books, 45,000 online journals, 750 print journals, and 20,000 eBooks, the library serves an important function in the surrounding community. It's also the largest library between Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara.
00:56
Evie shows you around a yosemite double dorm room
Campus
Calpoly:Dorm #1( Yosemite double)
00:24
Tour the business building with sam!
Academics
The business building is home to the biggest lecture hall on campus. It's also just plain good to look at! Watch as Sam shows you around.
00:35
Next stop - dexter lawn quad!
Campus
Quad Video(2 of 2; Dexter Lawn Quad); Calpoly Slo – Version 2
00:31
Check in with evie at the 3rd floor of the kennedy library
Academics
Calpoly: library pt
01:10
Get your gym on at the rec center!
Campus
Cal Poly's Recreation Center is amazing! Lots of equipment, workout space and class options make this place great to ease your mind between midterms or during finals! Check this place out with Sam!
01:56
Fremont and the turkeys
Sam Stewart Dorms
Here is a little bit of info that you should know about Cal Poly's campus
01:31
Evie tells you about the engineering building - one of her favorite buildings on campus
Campus
Calpoly: Favorite buidling on campus (part 3 of 3)
01:56
Evie gives you a tour of a cerro vista apartment!
Dorms
Perched at the base of the northeast hillside of campus, the Cerro Vista Apartment community overlooks Cal Poly, offering gorgeous views and easy access to nearby hiking trails. Each apartment provides direct outdoor access and has a full kitchen, living room common area, two suite-style bathrooms, and three to four bedrooms.
01:39
Check in with evie at the bowling alley/arcade - one of her favorite places to hang out
Calpoly has the only bowling alley in San Louis Obispo! This is a unique aspect of our college campus where kids hangout. Of course, we also hang out downtown and in our apartments.
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Alex G. Spanos Stadium

00:12
Spanos stadium
Sam shows off Spanos Stadium and explains the role sports have on campus.

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Cal Poly Agriculture

00:28
The alan e. erhart agriculture building at cal poly (feat)
Campus
Sam shows you around a building familiar to her major Ag Communications, the Alan E. Erhart Agriculture building.

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo Cerro Vista Apartments

01:56
Evie gives you a tour of a cerro vista apartment!
Dorms
Perched at the base of the northeast hillside of campus, the Cerro Vista Apartment community overlooks Cal Poly, offering gorgeous views and easy access to nearby hiking trails. Each apartment provides direct outdoor access and has a full kitchen, living room common area, two suite-style bathrooms, and three to four bedrooms.
00:37
Evie tells you about the cerro vista apartments
Dorms
Cerro Vista provides living options for freshmen. In the coming years, transfer students, upperclassmen, and sophomores will begin taking them over.
